Former Manchester City boss Roberto Mancini has acknowledged that he held a “double contract” when he was in charge at the Etihad Stadium.

Man City were found guilty of breaching the Premier League’s financial rules on Friday, with reports claiming the independent panel had upheld nearly all of the 115 charges against the club.

Among the charges was an alleged failure to provide accurate details of player and manager payments between 2009 and 2018.

German outlet Der Spiegel published evidence in 2018 showing that Mancini’s base salary of £1.45m was doubled for advising a club in Abu Dhabi.

Mancini led City to their first Premier League title in 2012 after Abu Dhabi’s ruling family bought the club in 2008, also winning the FA Cup in 2011.

The Italian was asked about his so-called “double contract” at Italy’s press conference Sunday ahead of their Nations League game against Turkey.

“It’s not a problem that concerns me,” Mancini said. “Anyhow, it’s not something new, because every four or five years this comes up. Manchester City is not guilty and the fact of having a double contract isn’t my problem but theirs, probably.”

Man City have maintained their innocence throughout the process, and chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarek reiterated that stance after the guilty verdict was revealed on Friday.

In a letter to the City fans, he wrote: ‘The Premier League process still has a long way to run, and our confidence and intent in proving the club’s innocence is just as strong as when this began.’

‘Doomsday scenario’

It remains to be seen what City’s sanction will be, but journalist Ben Jacobs has warned the club that the Premier League “have been pushing” for them to receive the most severe punishment.

“My understanding is the Premier League have been pushing for a significant, a record, a ground-breaking, a severe points deduction, and even having Manchester City relegated,” Jacobs told talkSPORT.

“I can also exclusively tell you that if Manchester City are kicked out of the Premier League, the EFL plan to read the verdict, and they are willing, in solidarity, to back the Premier League position and try to keep Manchester City out of the EFL as well.

“So there’s a danger in a doomsday scenario that Manchester City could be kicked out of football altogether.”