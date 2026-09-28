Man Utd sign Liverpool winger as transfer fee, contract details emerge

Manchester United have announced the capture of a young Liverpool winger, with a report shedding light on how much is being paid as well as the contract length.

Academy raids between the biggest sides are increasingly common these days, with Liverpool famously benefitting a few years ago when poaching Rio Ngumoha from Chelsea.

Man Utd, meanwhile, are on the cusp of losing 15-year-old wonderkid, JJ Gabriel. If he remains in England, Chelsea is his likeliest destination, though sources have told our sister site, TEAMtalk, that a move to one of Spain’s big two is anticipated.

In any case, it’s the Red Devils who are the beneficiaries of an academy move today, with United officially confirming the signing of a young winger from bitter rivals Liverpool.

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Man Utd sign Isaac Konde from Liverpool

‘Manchester United have agreed the signing of winger Isaac Konde,’ United stated in an official club statement.

‘The talented youngster has joined after leaving Liverpool.

‘The 16-year-old had his first taste of Under-18 football at Liverpool, featuring regularly towards the end of the 2025/26 campaign.

‘Everyone at the club would like to welcome Isaac to United and wish him the very best of luck.’

Transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, provided a brief update on the move soon after on X, revealing Konde will enter United’s youth ranks at Under-18s level for the time being.

‘Manchester United confirm the signing of Isaac Konde as the 16-year-old winger joins from Liverpool,’ wrote the reporter.

‘Konde joins the U18s and long term plan at #MUFC.’

Expected transfer fee, contract length revealed

A prior report from The Athletic a few days ago stated Liverpool expect to receive a compensation package worth roughly one million pounds.

Regarding the contract, Konde has joined on a one-year scholarship that will lead to a five-year professional contract.

A coach who knows Konde well has compared the youngster to former Man Utd wingers Wilfried Zaha and Nani.

The unnamed coach told The Athletic: “He’s fast, direct and a very exciting prospect, an off-the-shoulder winger.

“He’s from a very humble family. He looks like a Manchester United-type player, who reminds me of Nani or Wilfried Zaha.

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“But you might not see the best of him for six months as he hasn’t been able to play.

“It’ll take him time to get fit, he looks young for his age, but he’s already giving good numbers. Wait until he fills into his body.”