Man Utd have just signed the new Wilfried Zaha

Manchester United have completed a raid on bitter rivals Liverpool by signing young winger Isaac Konde, according to The Athletic journalist Andy Mitten.

Mitten, who is a Man Utd fan and is well-connected to the club, has reported that the Red Devils are now in talks with Liverpool over a compensation package.

The report in The Athletic has stated that Konde signed his deal at Old Trafford with Man Utd on Wednesday.

Isaac Konde leaves Liverpool for Man Utd

The 16-year-old winger is joining Man Utd on a one-year scholarship followed by a five-year professional contract.

Konde will initially be part of Darren Fletcher’s Under-18 team at Man Utd, who appointed Michael Carrick as their first-team manager on a permanent deal at the end of last season.

A coach who knows Konde well has compared the teenager to former Man Utd wingers Nani and Wilfried Zaha.

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The unnamed coach told The Athletic: “He’s fast, direct and a very exciting prospect, an off-the-shoulder winger.

“He’s from a very humble family. He looks like a Manchester United-type player, who reminds me of Nani or Wilfried Zaha.

“But you might not see the best of him for six months as he hasn’t been able to play.

“It’ll take him time to get fit, he looks young for his age, but he’s already giving good numbers. Wait until he fills into his body.”

Man Utd sign Karim Cassim

On Thursday, Man Utd announced the signing of 17-year-old central midfielder Karim Cassim from Manchester City.

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A statement on Man Utd’s official website read: ‘Manchester United have agreed the signing of exciting youngster Karim Cassim.

‘The England youth international has joined after leaving Manchester City.

‘The 17-year-old was part of the City side that won the FA Youth Cup last season.

‘On the international front, the central midfielder has been capped up to England’s Under-17s.

‘Everyone at the club would like to welcome Karim to United and we wish him the very best of luck.’

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