Boost for Man Utd as Barcelona make shock decision on signing JJ Gabriel

Barcelona sporting director Deco has played down suggestions that Manchester United wonderkid JJ Gabriel could join the Catalans after he requested to leave Old Trafford.

Last week, the 15-year-old striker submitted a formal notice to have his registration with Man Utd cancelled with immediate effect.

The Red Devils are now fighting to keep the generational talent, with club CEO Omar Berrada and sporting director Jason Wilcox attempting to intervene in the saga.

Gabriel’s situation has inevitably led to widespread interest across Europe, and Barcelona and Real Madrid have been two of the most heavily linked clubs with the teenager.

However, Barcelona’s sporting director, Deco, has said that the Catalans are ‘not interested’ in Gabriel as things stand.

“There’s nothing to say about this boy,” Deco told talkSPORT’s Ben Jacobs. “It’s normal we always have players linked with us. There’s a huge market for that, even when they (players) are young.

“We are not interested in any player in his situation.

“I am not sure what’s happening, and if he’s still a Manchester United player. We are not involved in that.

“First of all, we need to understand how the situation is before we try to do something.

“And to speak about young, teenage players, it is not our business.”

READ NEXT – Man Utd reach verdict on possible left-back signing after Shaw exit plan emerges

Man Utd looking to add more youngsters amid JJ Gabriel saga

Man Utd have so far refused to accept Gabriel’s request to have his contract terminated. They remain hopeful that he can be convinced to make a U-turn.

However, they are attempting to bolster their youth ranks while the forward’s future remains up in the air.

Earlier today, Man Utd confirmed the signing of exciting 17-year-old midfielder Karim Cassim from Manchester City.

They are also set to add Liverpool youngster Isaac Konde, once the Premier League officially approve his switch to Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk have reported that Man Utd are interested in Lens sensation Mezian Mesloub.

The 16-year-old is considered to be one of the most exciting youngsters in Europe and a number of clubs are showing interest in signing him.

As for Gabriel, he certainly won’t be short of offers if he does leave Man Utd. A switch to Barcelona, however, looks unlikely at this stage, judging by Deco’s comments.

READ MORE – Owen engages in Man Utd delusion as ‘fantastic’ part of team and ‘game-changers’ selected