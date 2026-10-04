Sheringham snubs Haaland for ‘sharp shooting’ striker as ‘best in the Premier League’

Teddy Sheringham has snubbed Manchester City star Erling Haaland when naming the “best striker in the Premier League”.

Haaland has won the Golden Boot in three of his four seasons in the Premier League; only beaten by an on-fire Mohamed Salah in the 2024/25 season.

The Norway international has scored 169 goals in 205 appearances for City since arriving from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2022 and is currently the most valuable footballer in the world according to Transfermarkt, tied with Lamine Yamal [€220m (£187m)].

He’s under contract at City until 2034 but his future is now uncertain after the club were found guilty of breaching the Premier League’s financial rules and await what is likely to be a significant punishment, with expulsion from the English top flight in the offing.

Haaland is widely regarded as the best striker in the Premier League, if not world football, but Sheringham believes Liverpool’s Alexander Isak is the superior No.9.

Isak joined the Reds from Newcastle in the summer of 2025 for £125m and endured an injury-plagued first campaign at Anfield, but Sheringham reckons the 27-year-old is “back to his best” after scoring four goals in his opening five games of his second season.

“I really like Alexander Isak. I like what he gives you as a centre-forward,” Premier League legend Sheringham told Hajper.

“He was obviously not right last season but the whole situation at Liverpool was wrong, even down to playing two centre-forwards, and it just didn’t work for anyone.

“For me, he’s the best striker in the Premier League. He is phenomenal. I’d like to see him win the Golden Boot this year, and not just to beat Erling Haaland but for the way that Isak plays the game, and how hungry he is for goals.

“I like his demeanor on the pitch. He wants to score goals and he can score goals, and his goals against Ipswich Town were fantastic.

“That should get the rest of the Premier League worried this season, I love it. He looks back to his very best, sharp shooting, getting it out of his feet and… bang, goal!”

“He knows where the goal is on both sides, and he really is fantastic in the box, just being in the right place at the right time, and following up on chances.

“When other strikers would be standing still on the penalty spot, he’s watching what is going on, always on the move in the box. We saw that against Bournemouth.

“It might have looked like the ball just fell to him, but it’s because of his movement and momentum to take him there to get that goal.

“These are all the signs of a striker with the proper goalscoring attributes to be the very best in the world at what he does.”

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