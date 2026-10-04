Anthony Gordon: Barcelona media brands England winger a ‘nightmare’ as Jude Bellingham labels him a ‘joke’

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham has raved about Anthony Gordon, and so has the Barcelona media, as the winger stars on England yet again and continues to grow after leaving Newcastle United.

Gordon joined Barcelona from Newcastle in the summer transfer window for a total fee of £69.3million.

The winger has given five assists in seven matches in all competitions in a Barcelona shirt so far.

The former Newcastle star has been starring for England during the ongoing international break, too.

Gordon scored for England in their 3-2 defeat to Spain in the UEFA Nations League last month.

Then three days later, the Barcelona winger found the back of the net against the Czech Republic in a 2-0 win.

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On Saturday evening, England hammered Croatia 7-0 in the UEFA Nations League, with Gordon once again starring.

The 25-year-old winger scored one of the goals and provided an assist.

After the match, Gordon took to Instagram to revel in the win for the Three Lions.

The former Newcastle winger wrote: “Great night for some Nations League history.

“Opatija, it was a pleasure. Onto the next.”

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Jude Bellingham wowed by England teammate Anthony Gordon

Real Madrid and England international midfielder Jude Bellingham was hugely impressed with Gordon.

Bellingham responded to Gordon’s post by writing: “level is a joke”

Newcastle star Joe Willock wrote: “So warm”

Chelsea ace Morgan Rogers posted: “Can’t stop won’t stop”

The Barcelona media, too, was hugely impressed with Gordon’s latest performance for England.

Barcelona media give Anthony Gordon verdict

Sport noted the growing influence of Gordon on the England team and observed: ‘There’s also a statistic that perfectly illustrates just how groundbreaking Gordon is becoming.

‘His goal against Croatia was his second consecutive headed goal for England.

‘What’s truly remarkable is that the FA points out Gordon had gone 248 club matches across Everton, Preston, Newcastle, and Barcelona without scoring a single headed goal.

‘He’s now netted two in just two England appearances.

‘This is further proof that the footballer is expanding his repertoire.

‘Gordon arrived at Barca as a winger primarily known for his speed and pressing.

‘A few months later, England is witnessing the emergence of a player with more resources, more confidence, and a greater influence on the game.

‘Good news for the English, but also for Hansi Flick.’

Mundo Deportivo was also impressed with Gordon’s performance and described him as a ‘nightmare’ for Croatia.

The Barcelona-leaning Spanish publication noted wrote about Gordon’s heroics against his Camp Nou teammate Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic: ‘The number of attacks was so numerous that the Barca goalkeeper became the star of the show with two excellent saves against Gordon, whom he knows well.

‘He denied him in a one-on-one situation and from a point-blank shot.

‘But the former Newcastle player, a nightmare down the left flank, was about to continue his impressive form.

‘In the 21st minute, he controlled an impossible ball, turned, and delivered a low cross for Bellingham, arriving from deep, who simply had to tap it in.’

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