Erling Haaland to Man Utd call emerges as INEOS urged to sign five Man City stars

Quinton Fortune has urged Manchester United co-owners, INEOS, to raid Manchester City for five of their best players, including Erling Haaland, should the Cityzens fail in their appeal against the FFP guilty verdict.

Man City have been found guilty of FFP breaches by an Independent Commission during the period between 2009 and 2018.

The Premier League club have already lodged an appeal against the verdict and are adamant that they are innocent.

However, should Man City prove to be unsuccessful in overturning the guilty verdict, then they face severe punishment.

Man City could be slapped with a hefty fine, a point deduction, a transfer ban or expulsion from the Premier League.

There is also the chance that Man City could be stripped of the titles they won between 2009 and 2018.

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Should Man City get relegated and players start leaving the Etihad Stadium, then, according to Fortune, Man Utd should try to sign Norway international striker Haaland.

The former Man Utd star also believes that Nico O’Reilly, Rayan Cherki, Marc Guehi and Elliot Anderson would be good additions to Man Utd manager Michael Carrick’s squad.

However, according to Fortune, Man City and England international attacker Phil Foden would never move to Man Utd.

Man Utd urged to raid Man City for FIVE stars

Fortune told BOYLE Sports: “Players coming directly from City, I don’t know how United fans would take that!

“But they have wonderful players. Number one I’d say Nico O’Reilly at left-back is brilliant, he can cover center-back and midfield, similar to John O’Shea.

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“Rayan Cherki is fantastic too, what he can do with the ball is so special. Phil Foden is a die-hard City fan, so that wouldn’t happen.

“Marc Guehi at centre-back would be a great addition, and Elliot Anderson would be nice as well, look at what he cost them.

“And if there are any leftovers, I’ll take Erling Haaland! I can’t believe I mentioned all those names before Haaland! There might well be quite a few options there.”

Fortune has also given his take on Man City being found guilty of FFP breaches and whether Jose Mourinho would accept the Premier League title from the 2017/18 campaign.

The former Man Utd star said: “I’ve been thinking about this while traveling. How were they able to get away with this for so long? That’s what blows my mind.

“The Premier League are going to make a decision now, and it’s just unprecedented. I’ve never seen anything like this in football before, it’s like a movie.

“I would reject a medal, because if I know it wasn’t won the right way, it wouldn’t feel right.

“Having said that, what City have done is like using performance-enhancing drugs to win a race, you know in your heart it wasn’t earned fairly. You have to win things the right way.

“You have to earn it in the right way and it doesn’t look like they’ve done it in the right way.

“I don’t think Jose Mourinho would accept that medal. Knowing what he’s achieved in football, winning the Champions League with Porto and Inter, success at Real Madrid, he’s done wonders.

“Looking back at what he achieved at United given the circumstances, it was a massive achievement, but I don’t think he’d want a medal awarded years later like that. It’s just not him, he is a winner.”

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