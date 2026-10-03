Liverpool ‘serious’ about signing ‘next big thing’ as Romano declares ‘this boy is special’

Liverpool are ‘serious’ about signing an attacking midfield wonderkid and Fabrizio Romano has detailed the latest he’s hearing on the situation.

The Reds may well have spent fortunes over the past two summers, including paying over £100m on three different players, though the club still maintain a healthy appetite for stars of the future.

A recent update from our colleagues over on TEAMtalk delivered news of Liverpool making direct contact with the representatives of Gilberto Mora.

Their insider, Fraser Fletcher, stated: ‘Liverpool have made direct contact with his representatives, underlining ‘serious interest’ from Anfield.’

Andoni Iraola’s side are understood to be the leading contender for Mora’s signature as far as Premier League sides go, though there’s elite-level competition from Spain by way of Real Madrid and Barcelona.

The reason so many high-powered clubs are circling over Mora is down to two things – what he’s already done and what he could be capable of doing.

Despite being just 17 years of age, Mora – who is an attacking midfielder – is already a guaranteed starter for club side Tijuana where he’s remarkably bagged five goals in just seven games this season.

In the international arena, Mora became the Mexican national side’s youngest ever player in 2025 when making his debut aged 16 years and 257 days.

Subsequently, Mora became the youngest player to represent Mexico at a World Cup, doing so when featuring against South Africa this past summer aged 17 years and 240 days. He got the nod to start against England in the Round of 16 stage.

The attacker turns 18 later in October and as such, will be eligible to transfer to Europe from the January window onwards.

With the player primed to become a hot topic, transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, has provided an update on Mora’s situation when speaking on his YouTube channel.

Fabrizio Romano provides update on Liverpool target Gilberto Mora

He stated: “Keep close eye to Gilberto Mora, the youngest goalscorer ever for Mexican national team,” declared Romano.

“This boy is special. This midfielder is special. 17 years old, born October 2008 and Gilberto Mora is considered in the industry as one of the best talents around in midfield.

“So we are talking about a player who has a lot of quality, who has a lot of potential, Clubs from Spain, from England and not only, are monitoring him.

“So there is a lot of attention from European top clubs. I’m sure in the near future there will be conversations with his camp because these clubs have already started working around Gilberto Mora to understand the price, to understand the possibility to bring him to Europe in the near future.

“So there is movement around Gilberto Mora who in Mexico is considered as the next big thing, and it’s going to be a very very interesting situation to follow.”

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Regarding cost, TEAMtalk reported Mora is almost certain to set the record for the most expensive sale in Liga MX history.

The current record belongs to Maxi Araujo who joined Sporting CP for around £15m in 2024. Mora’s expected fee will blow that number away.