According to reports, Liverpool are to be blocked from signing Tottenham Hotspur star Micky van de Ven as they ‘prepare a move’ for him.

Van de Ven has had a difficult couple of years as he has been dealing with injuries and Tottenham’s struggles, though he is capable of being one of the best centre-backs in the Premier League.

The Dutchman has also been heavily linked with a transfer, even though he recently signed a contract extension until 2031.

Liverpool have been among the clubs interested in signing Van de Ven after Tottenham pipped their rivals to secure his services during the 2023 summer transfer window.

It has been suggested that the Reds could go back in for Van de Ven, partly because they could lose captain Virgil van Dijk when his current contract expires at the end of this season.

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Jeremy Jacquet and Giovanni Leoni have impressed for Liverpool, but they would likely need to sign another centre-back if/when Van Dijk moves on next summer.

Tottenham stance on selling Micky van de Ven revealed

Van de Ven is among Liverpool’s options, but journalist Pete O’Rourke has told Football Insider that Tottenham currently have ‘no plans’ to sell the defender, while the Reds are ‘preparing a move’ to sign him.

“Tottenham are quite relaxed about this,” O’Rourke told Football Insider.

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“They tied down Van de Ven to a new contract in August until 2031. So look, Tottenham hold all the aces here, he’s been made club captain as well, so I can’t imagine they’ll be too keen to lose such a key player.

“Tottenham won’t be entertaining a sale anytime soon.

“Top players will always attract interest and have suitors, but he’s under a long-term contract at Tottenham and they’re planning for life with Mickey van de Ven.”

And this may not be the end of the world for Liverpool, with former Reds star Danny Murphy explaining why he thinks Jacquet has what it takes to be Van Dijk’s successor.

“Jacquet the next Van Dijk? I think it’s inevitable when you’re a young player playing in one of the biggest teams in Europe with a big price tag on you, you’re going to get comparisons,” Murphy told Snabbare.

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“It’s just the way of the football world. There’s a lot to like, super athlete, comfortable on the ball, comes out with it with confidence. There are so many qualities he has that you need as a centre-half to succeed physically.

“Mentally, we’re going to have to see, because there’s going to be a time in the season where he’s having a bad spell, how does he come through it? If Van Dijk gets injured, how does he cope without him next to him?

“He’s already had two or three different right-backs next to him, so that’s something where he needs to build a relationship with somebody eventually.

“He’s got the potential to be a wonderful player for Liverpool, for sure, but I would be loath to start talking about him in the same breath as Van Dijk until I’ve had at least a good season looking at him and how he copes with the ups and downs of the season.”