According to reports, Manchester United are ‘considering legal action’ over JJ Gabriel’s exit from the Premier League giants.

Last month, it emerged that 15-year-old Gabriel has decided to leave Man Utd to continue his development elsewhere.

This is a blow for Man Utd because Gabriel has been earmarked as a future star of world football and appears to be the best young talent currently coming through the ranks at Old Trafford.

However, there have been rumblings that Gabriel and his representatives have been unhappy with his lack of first-team opportunities, while he has also reportedly been put off by Man Utd’s decline after Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement.

The interest from several European giants, including FC Barcelona and Real Madrid, may have turned Gabriel’s head.

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Gabriel does not turn 16 until later this month, and he wants to leave before he signs a professional contract at Man Utd.

Therefore, as things stand, Man Utd will only receive little compensation for Gabriel, with a report last month from The Sun revealing how much they are likely to get from his exit.

The report claimed:

‘Club sources would not expect to bank a significant figure, with the final sum worked out on a standard process. ‘In fact, United could be set to receive as little as £300,000 in training compensation for a player tipped to be worth as much as £100million one day.’

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Man Utd ‘considering legal action’ over JJ Gabriel’s exit

Now, a follow-up report from The Sun claims Man Utd are ‘considering legal action’ against ‘anyone who may broker the England Under-17s’ departure’.

It is said that Bayern Munich, FC Barcelona and Real Madrid are all ‘chasing’ the talented teenager, and the report claims he is ‘expected’ to move abroad instead of Manchester City or another Premier League side.

The report claims:

‘Barcelona sporting director Deco suggested the club would not be signing the No10, despite a concerted effort to woo the player. ‘Sources at Manchester City have not ruled out luring Gabriel from their rivals but expect him to move abroad.’

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Ex-Man Utd striker Louis Saha has warned Gabriel that he could end up like two former Man Utd players who failed to reach their full potential.

“Can JJ Gabriel leave Manchester United and make an impact at another club as Paul Pogba did at Juventus, or like Jadon Sancho when he left Manchester City for Borussia Dortmund?” Saha told Betano.

“I think he is in the sort of position on the pitch where it would be a bit easier to make that breakthrough playing as a forward.

“In that part of the pitch, you can make mistakes and it is fine. He is not a defender where those mistakes can hurt the team more.”