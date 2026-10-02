Man Utd: Wilcox’s top target definitely moving with 2027 transfer locked in

Jason Wilcox’s top Manchester United target for the January window, Jean-Philippe Mateta, will change clubs in 2027, the only question is when.

Man Utd pushed to sign a new striker over the summer amid a lingering belief Joshua Zirkzee isn’t of the calibre required to adequately back up Benjamin Sesko.

Ultimately, no new frontman arrived for two reasons – Zirkzee didn’t leave and the midfield revamp took priority.

However, our colleagues over on TEAMtalk recently revealed Man Utd will actively attempt to offload Zirkzee in January.

As you’d expect, any departure for the Dutchman would coincide with a new striker arriving, and that’s where Mateta fits in.

The France international has been angling to leave Crystal Palace for multiple years now. He came close to joining AC Milan in the last January window, only to see the move fall through owing to complications with the medical.

It’ll be a different story in 2027, however, with Mateta’s contract at Selhurst Park expiring next summer. Given the player wants out, there won’t be an extension.

Jean-Philippe Mateta heading to Man Utd in 2027?

And according to the latest from Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke, Mateta will definitely change clubs next year, the only question is will Palace sell in January and collect a fee, or keep the player for an extra six months before he leaves via free agency.

O’Rourke explained: “His future is pretty much certain at Palace right now, he’s in the final year of his contract and we do expect him to leave Palace.

“The question is about whether that’s in January or next summer when his contract expires, that’s the decision Crystal Palace have to make.

“He obviously came very close to leaving last January when that move to Milan was agreed, but it eventually fell through after a medical.

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“There are a number of clubs looking at Mateta, so a lot will depend on what Palace want to do and whether they see January as their last chance to cash in on him.

“But Palace are resigned to losing him at some point in the near future, it’s just about whether it happens in January or let him leave when his contract expires in the summer.”

As mentioned, TEAMtalk brought news on September 29 of Man Utd and Jason Wilcox in particular hoping to sign Mateta in January.

Wilcox is understood to be a particularly keen admirer of Mateta, not least because of his goals return at Palace and extensive Premier League experience.

Over the past three seasons, Mateta has scored 42 goals in the Premier League, and that’s without playing alongside a chance creation machine like Bruno Fernandes.