Arsenal move a serious option for expensive Man Utd star who is frustrated

Arsenal hold surprise interest in Leny Yoro, with the Manchester United defender starting to consider a transfer, a report has claimed.

Yoro broke through as one of Europe’s best young centre-backs at Lille before joining Man Utd for £58million in July 2024. Real Madrid had shown keen interest in signing Yoro, but United beat them to his capture, completing an impressive coup.

So far, Yoro has played 70 times for United. He clearly has brilliant potential but has yet to emerge as a crucial player in United’s backline.

The French starlet has had to deal with injuries during his time at Old Trafford, while Lisandro Martinez and Harry Maguire are currently ahead of him in Michael Carrick’s pecking order.

Yoro has only featured for 22 minutes in the Premier League this term.

According to CaughtOffside, the player is ‘concerned’ about his lack of starts under Carrick and is resultantly ‘unsettled’ at Old Trafford.

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The report quotes a source as saying: “Leny Yoro is concerned about his role, there’ll be talks soon to clarify the situation, but clubs have taken this as a clear message that he’s ready to consider offers.

“PSG have the strongest interest, and that dates back to Yoro’s time in France. But from within the Premier League, Arsenal could also be a serious option to watch.”

PSG are much more likely to make a move for the 20-year-old than Arsenal. Mikel Arteta does not need another defender in his squad, as he already has several top-class options there.

Arsenal paid Aston Villa £55m for Ezri Konsa in the summer, and he is providing cover while William Saliba recovers from a back injury.

The report adds that Chelsea, Barcelona and AC Milan are all keeping tabs on Yoro’s situation, while Madrid have cooled their interest.

Man Utd spying new defensive signings

CO state that Jacobo Ramon of Como is one centre-back United are considering signing in 2027, in a move which would push Yoro further down the pecking order.

Our colleagues at TEAMtalk revealed on September 22 that Yoro is playing for his future at United this campaign.

While United officials still believe Yoro has great potential, they want to see him take big strides this term and fully convince Carrick he warrants a starting role.

Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton), Finn Jeltsch (Stuttgart), Murillo (Nottingham Forest) and Castello Lukeba (RB Leipzig) are some of the centre-backs to have made United’s shortlist.

The Red Devils are looking to sign two new central defenders next summer alongside a right-back. They could also bring forward their search for a left-back to January, having missed out on Lewis Hall over the summer.

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