Jamie Redknapp ripped into Manchester United duo Leny Yoro and Ayden Heaven after they started the defeat to Brighton together at the heart of the Red Devils defence.

United stormed into a two-goal lead at Old Trafford, with Shea Lacey’s stunning goal on his full debut followed by Mason Mount’s rebound less than a minute later.

But from that moment on, visitors Brighton took the game by the scruff of the neck and Carrick’s side were made to pay in embarrassing fashion.

Charalampos Kostoulas got a goal back just before half-time before Pascal Groß and Maxim De Cuyper completed the turnaround in the second half, as Brighton became the first team in 50 years to win at Old Trafford having been two goals down.

And Redknapp fully expects regular centre-back pair Lisandro Martinez and Harry Maguire to retain their places in the Premier League lineup after the “inept” displays of their replacements on Wednesday.

“The inexperience of the two young centre-backs showed,” Redknapp told Sky Sports. “I have no doubt the two of them will be on the phone to their agent (asking) why am I not playing at the moment. That’s why. These kind of performances tonight.

“The pair of them were just inept in everything they did. Compare them to (Brighton defender Luka) Vuskovic and his level of aggression and the two from Man United who were making bad decisions, putting their arm up and complaining when they don’t get the ball. Brighton were serious about their business in defending. Those two tonight were just poor and have to do better.”

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‘I don’t care what the price tag is’

Analysing United’s second goal, Redknapp added: “Heaven has to get across and sprint 20 yards to the player who is going to score. Instead, he’s on his heels and doesn’t anticipate the danger. Instead he is jogging.

“Yoro does really poorly as well. I don’t know what he is doing, what kind of effort is this to stop the ball? This isn’t a five-a-side competition, this is a big competition. You have to be aggressive and both of them showed their inexperience and if that doesn’t change they won’t play for Man United regularly, I don’t care what the price tag is.”

Asked if Carrick made a mistake starting Yoro and Heaven, Redknapp added: “It does look like that. You’ve got to sprint, Leny. I see this time and time again.”

Karl Darlow was making his debut in goal for United and ex-Red Devils skipper Ashley Young was critical of his role in Brighton’s first goal.

“People have got their hands in the air, no one is really looking around. It’s one long ball. Between Heaven and Darlow, one of them has to sort it out, someone has got to talk. But there was nothing there at all.”

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