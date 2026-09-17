Le Fee the hero as Sunderland make winning return to Europe after 53 years away

Enzo Le Fee made amends for his missed penalty against Arsenal as he rolled in a a spot kick to ensure Sunderland made a winning return to European football after 53 years away on an emotional night at the Stadium of Light.

Le Fee scored the only goal of the game in the 66th minute having been brought down in the box at the end of a counter-attack.

AZ Alkmaar arrived with an unbeaten record but, roared on by the raucous hoke crowd, Sunderland were much the better side in the first half, before a much-improved display from the visitors in the second.

Regis Le Bris’ side were worthy winners though and could easily have increased their lead in the latter stages.

But missed chances were soon forgotten when the final whistle came to confirm a first win in Europe for the Black Cats since 1973.

“I am proud and pleased for the players, club and fans,” said Le Bris. “It was a tough game as expected because they are a really good team.

“When we scored, we played with freedom. We were really good but probably a bit exhausted after Arsenal at home a few days ago but we played with heart and togetherness.

“We played good football. When you create good momentum it is important to score. We are here to learn, to take the most of it again and keep going.”

On the pre-match atmosphere, he added: “It was impressive, our fans are so passionate. They deserve like we had today.”

Sunderland defender Trai Hume, also spoke to TNT Sports: “It means everything, the journey that we have been on over the last couple of years has led to this moment. These fans deserve this moment.”

On playing in Europe: “It’s a bit crazy to be honest. If you had asked me five years ago would I be here, I would have said no and now that we are here I’m just trying to enjoy every moment. We have a great team, great staff and unbelievable fans. We fully deserve this moment and we are going to keep pushing this season.”

On his goalscoring chances in the match: “I probably should have scored to be fair. Some of them were a bit difficult. I think the one in the second half I should have definitely put away. Thankfully, Enzo stepped up, spared my blushes and made us get three points.”