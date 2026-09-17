Man Utd reach decision on sacking Michael Carrick as manager after Brighton humiliation

Manchester United have no plans to sack Michael Carrick as their manager, despite the defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion this week, according to a report.

Man Utd suffered a humiliating 3-2 loss at the hands of Brighton at Old Trafford in the third round of the League Cup on Wednesday evening.

Carrick’s side surged into a 2-0 lead after just 10 minutes, thanks to goals from Shea Lacey and Mason Mount.

However, Brighton launched a comeback thereafter and scored three goals to win the tie 3-2.

It was the first time that Man Utd had led at home by two goals and lost since they were beaten 3-2 by Tottenham Hotspur in 1976.

The defeat to Brighton comes amid claims in the Italian media that Man Utd have former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte on their radar as a potential replacement for Carrick.

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Under Carrick, who was appointed as the permanent Man Utd manager in the summer, the Red Devils have picked up just four points from four Premier League games so far this season.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reported last weekend that Man Utd co-owners, INEOS, had no plans to sack Carrick as their manager despite a difficult start to the season.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Man Utd absolutely remain convinced that the future will be bright under Michael Carrick.

“Manchester United absolutely know that maybe the point about the summer transfer window was to add one more player, a left-back.

“They tried.

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“It was not possible to proceed with the right options.

“Utd didn’t want to sign just to say: ‘OK, we signed one.’

“They wanted to be convinced about the player they were going to sign, and so that’s why nothing happened.

“But they maintain total faith and confidence in Michael Carrick.

“They only have four points in four Premier League games, so obviously this is disappointing in terms of results, but Man Utd remain convinced about that.

“Carrick remains absolutely convinced too.

“What Carrick says in public – ‘We are going to do very well, I am confident, this team is good’ and all the rest – is what he’s saying to the club.

“Carrick remains absolutely convinced that this team can do very well in the next weeks and months, especially after the break.

“So, that’s the feeling of Michael Carrick.”

Man Utd will not sack Michael Carrick despite Brighton defeat

TEAMtalk has now backed that claim, with the reliable transfer news outlet noting that Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s stance on Carrick’s future remains the same, despite the defeat to Brighton on Wednesday.

A source told the website: “Listen, the club firmly believe they have a very good young head coach in Michael Carrick. There will be no knee-jerk reactions here.

“Things have not gone for Michael and the team in many ways thus far. Two wonder goals at Everton prevented the win, in a game they should have won.

“Sunday’s game against Man City was decided by a goal that even the Premier League have since confirmed should not have stood.”

The report has added that ‘there is no sense of panic within the club and no discussion about replacing him’.

TEAMtalk has further stated: ‘Instead, the hierarchy are blocking out the early-season noise over the head coach and believe in the circumstances behind some early setbacks, while also accepting the team has to start producing better results.

‘There is also an acknowledgement inside the club that the summer transfer window did not address every requirement identified by Carrick and his staff.’

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