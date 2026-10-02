Whether or not Bayern Munich will sign Erling Haaland has been revealed after his former Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola met with the club in ‘secret.’

Haaland is one of the biggest stars at City, and if they’re relegated from the Premier League as a result of financial breaches, he almost certainly won’t be staying. City have appealed their charges, so whether or not that happens remains to be seen.

In any case, the Norwegian striker has the eyes of some big clubs on him.

Barcelona, Arsenal and Bayern are among them, though insider Christian Falk has revealed a move to the latter won’t happen.

He wrote on CF Bayern Insider: ‘It is NOT TRUE: Bayern are keeping an eye on Erling Haaland amid the Premier League’s ongoing case against Manchester City.

‘FC Bayern are focusing on contract talks with their own top striker, Harry Kane. The talks are going well and the club thinks the Englishman will decide after the international break.

‘If he signs a new two-year contract (perhaps with the option of a third year) then Vincent Kompany’s side already has a very good player in this position. Don’t forget that there isn’t just the transfer fee to consider with a player like Haaland; there’s also the salary.

‘Bayern Munich doesn’t tend to pay salaries in the range of what the Norwegian international is earning in Manchester (about €35m [£29.8m], we heard). It’s an enormous price to take the player out of City before even considering the transfer fee. Even if he were to become available on a free transfer, you’re still paying a signing-on fee for the player.

‘So, at the moment, Bayern are looking at the situation – and they do admire Erling Haaland (as every club in Europe does) – but they’re so happy with Harry Kane that there’s simply no space, on the one hand on the pitch, and on the other hand, on the wage bill.’

Pep Guardiola has met with Bayern Munich

Falk has also revealed that former City and Bayern boss Guardiola has met with the German outfit, though exactly why is not explained.

He said: ‘Bayern Munich have an eye on the legal proceedings taking place between Manchester City and the Premier League over the former’s breaches of the league’s financial rules. But at the moment, they’re not taking any action.

‘They want to see what happens first, pending the result of an appeal from the Sky Blues. There are many titles and trophies City could yet be stripped of, which is why FC Bayern want to wait and see what City’s English rivals are planning to do.

‘On the other hand, it’s worth bearing in mind that they have a big relationship with Manchester City. There was a secret meeting with former Bayern boss Pep Guardiola in the last week; Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and Uli Hoeneß were there.

‘So they’re keeping a little quiet at the moment, as they know it’s an issue that also affects Pep. From the German perspective, it’s a very interesting situation. You look at clubs like Liverpool, who missed out on three titles due to City’s actions, two of them Premier League titles and one League Cup.

‘Jürgen Klopp was asked about this topic and he’s of a similar mind to FC Bayern right now – there’s no decision yet. He was keen to stress that he couldn’t really say anything while the process is ongoing. But, you can see that everyone has an eye on this story and it’ll be interesting to see how it develops.’

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