According to reports, Tottenham Hotspur have ‘turned their attention’ to Crystal Palace star Jean-Philippe Mateta, who is also linked with Aston Villa.

Since narrowly avoiding relegation from the Premier League last season, Tottenham have been really busy in the transfer market this summer.

Roberto De Zerbi has been backed more than any previous Spurs manager, with the north London side investing over £300m on new arrivals.

Savio, Omar Marmoush, Matheus Fernandes, Sandro Tonali and Jan Paul van Hecke are Tottenham’s big-money arrivals, while they have also recruited Andy Robertson, Marcos Senesi and Martin Dubravka on free transfers.

But Tottenham are not finished there, with it reported over the past 24 hours that they are closing in on a double deal to sign Chelsea pair Mykhaylo Mudryk and Tosin Adarabioyo.

READ: Mudryk, Tosin, Alvarez, MGW among 10 Premier League transfers that could go through on deadline day

This double deal was agreed on Monday evening, and journalist Ben Jacobs has stated that the two players have been permitted to have medicals before Tuesday’s transfer deadline.

Jacobs revealed: ‘Mykhailo Mudryk and Tosin both have permission to undergo their Spurs medicals. Mudryk set to join on a loan with £75m buy option. Tosin a permanent deal worth £7m plus add-ons.’

Tottenham plan ahead with Jean-Philippe Mateta transfer

And Tottenham still have their eye on further additions, with a report from Football London claiming they are ‘interested’ in Nottingham Forest full-back Neco Williams.

However, the same report stated that a move is unlikely to happen before the transfer deadline.

They explained: ‘Spurs really like Neco Williams but Forest are holding firm that the versatile full-back is not for sale at this stage. Forest had a move for Lucas Bergvall rejected earlier in the summer.

‘May well be too late for anything to be done with those two. De Zerbi also made it clear Bergvall was 100% staying and Sarr is now off.’

The striker department is another position for Tottenham to strengthen, and Football Insider are reporting that they have their eyes on Aston Villa target Mateta.

Mateta is a proven Premier League striker and he has been heavily linked with an exit from Crystal Palace over the past year. He has entered the final year of his contract at his current club.

The report from Football Insider claims Mateta is ‘unlikely’ to join Tottenham or Villa in this window, though he could be a potential signing in January.

The report claims:

‘Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur are both likely to make moves for Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta in January, sources have told Football Insider. Any move for the Frenchman is now viewed as “unlikely” ahead of Tuesday’s 11pm deadline, due to a recent hamstring injury that he sustained in training for the Eagles. ‘However, it is expected to be a different story in January, as both Villa and Spurs have kept the 28-year-old on their long-term lists of striker targets. Sources say that both sides will turn to Mateta if they need a new frontman this winter, especially since he will be available for a cut-price fee.’

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