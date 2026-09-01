Arsenal have agreed a deal to sign Georgian playmaker Andria Bartishvili – the next Khvicha Kvaratshkelia – with the man who unearthed the now-Paris Saint-Germain star key to the transfer.

The Gunners have made a habit of signing youngsters who they think can become stars this summer. So far, they’ve landed Igor Tyjon from Blackburn, Vincent Joseph from Liverpool, Axel Donczew from Cardiff, Elijah Upson from Tottenham, and Mylo Bernard from Crystal Palace.

They will also see Ecuadorian twins Edwin and Holger Quintero and Irish midfielder Victor Ozhianvuna join when they turn 18.

And their latest signing will also do the same, joining from Kolkheti 1913.

The Athletic‘s Arsenal correspondent James McNicholas reports the Gunners have secured the services of 17-year-old Georgian playmaker Bartishvili.

The young Georgian is already being labelled the next Kvaratskhelia, after the PSG superstar, and there is a strong link between the compatriots.

Per McNicholas, the pursuit at Arsenal has been led by the assistant to sporting director Andrea Berta, Mauricio Micheli.

The now-Arsenal man was the scout at Napoli who is credited with helping to identify Kvaratskhelia when he joined the Italian club from Dinamo Batumi in 2022.

The winger went on to win Serie A with Napoli twice before making a big move to PSG, where he’s now a two-time European champion.

Arsenal will hope that Bartishvili can have a similar impact for them to what his compatriot has had for the clubs he’s played for since leaving Georgia himself.

Andria Bartishvili confirms Arsenal news

Barthishvili himself has confirmed the news of his transfer on social media.

Posting on his Instagram story, he said: “A very big thank you to everyone for the congratulations.”

The 17-year-old is on loan with Iberia 1999 until December. There, he has two goals and three assists in 24 appearances. He will join Arsenal in 2027, when he has turned 18.

It’s likely that he’ll play in the academy side to start with, or be sent on loan to another senior side, before being introduced into the Arsenal senior side at some juncture beyond that.

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