An expected Manchester United deal is ‘set to be called off’ according to insider Laurie Whitwell, as an agreement could not be reached with the selling club.

United have four permanent signings this summer – three of them in midfield. After signing Youri Tielemans, Andrey Santos and Carlos Baleba, the Red Devils have been linked with one final midfield signing.

Throughout the window, there have been links with Louis Page, the Leicester teenager, and those ramped up on deadline day, with Whitwell first revealing United were pushing for the transfer.

The Foxes are playing on Tuesday night and it was said there was even consideration about his spot in the squad, with a transfer to United – before he’d be loaned back to Leicester – in mind.

But in his latest update for The Athletic, Whitwell states Page won’t be heading to Old Trafford.

He writes that United’s proposed bid for the teenager is ‘set to be called off’ as an agreement could not be reached between the two sides.

Page was said to have made his desire to head to Old Trafford clear, and the deal itself could have surpassed £12.5million.

Louis Page deal was expected earlier on deadline day

The deal for Page began to really heat up earlier on deadline day, with insider Ben Jacobs issuing one of the most crucial updates.

He firstly said: ‘BREAKING: Manchester United are still working on a deal for Leicester City’s Louis Page ahead of tonight’s deadline.

‘Talks ongoing, but a race against time. Arsenal the other club tracking the Foxes youngster.

‘Leicester City also host Plymouth this evening, adding another complication.’

Miguel Delaney added fuel to the fire when he said United were ‘closing in’ on Page.

He said: ‘Manchester United are in talks with Leicester City over a deal for midfielder Louis Page. United have made swift progress, to the point where there has been some consideration of whether Page will be included in Leicester’s matchday squad tonight.

‘There is still a long way to go in negotiations and the fee has is expected to exceed £10m.’

Page started in the heart of midfielder for the Foxes against Plymouth, having started two other games so far this season. It’s likely that the 18-year-old’s importance to his side will only grow this season, and it’s therefore not a surprise they weren’t willing to sell him easily.

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