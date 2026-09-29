Jason Wilcox wants Man Utd to sign France striker to replace Joshua Zirkzee

Manchester United director of football Jason Wilcox wants to bring Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta to Old Trafford to replace Joshua Zirkzee, according to a report.

Man Utd want to get rid of Zirkzee in the summer transfer window.

Juventus were keen on a deal for the Netherlands international forward, while Everton also made a late attempt to sign Zirkzee.

Man Utd did not send Zirkzee on loan to Everton on the final day of the summer transfer window because there was not enough time to sign a replacement.

According to TEAMtalk, Man Utd are still keen to get rid of Zirkzee, with the club’s director of football, Wilcox, ready to offload the Dutchman in the January transfer window.

Man Utd want Jean-Philippe Mateta to replace Joshua Zirkzee

There is interest in Zirkzee from Crystal Palace, with the reliable transfer news outlet claiming that Man Utd want to sign Mateta from the Eagles.

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Mateta is out of contract at Palace at the end of the season and is willing to leave Selhurst Park in the January transfer window.

The France international striker has been looking to leave Palace for the past two seasons.

With the 29-year-old out of contract at Palace next summer, January would be the final chance for the Eagles to get a transfer fee for him.

According to TEAMtalk, Wilcox is personally keen on a 2027 January deal for Mateta, who would find a move to Man Utd appealing.

Mateta’s camp ‘has now contacted United as the club assesses its options for the New Year’, according to the report.

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The report further stated: ‘Wilcox sees his experience of Premier League football and his impressive goals record – he has 62 goals in 203 games for the Eagles – as hugely valuable, as the Red Devils consider adding another established option to their attack.’

While Man Utd do not want to sell Benjamin Sesko, the Slovenia international striker is having injury problems, and the club’s co-owners, INEOS, want a senior frontman to come in and help him for the second half of the season.

TEAMtalk noted: ‘Mateta is now emerging as one potential solution – and the Red Devils are keeping tabs on his situation at Crystal Palace, and with the Eagles’ interest in an unsettled United star potentially opening up their chances of a deal.

‘The Frenchman has been pushing for a departure from Selhurst Park for much of the last two years and even attempted to have the final 12 months of his contract cancelled this summer.’

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