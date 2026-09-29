Man City FFP: Paul Scholes reveals whether he wants Man Utd Premier League medal for 2011/12

Paul Scholes has said that he does not want Manchester United to be given the Premier League trophies that Manchester City won during the period of their alleged FFP breaches.

The Athletic reported on Friday that Man City have been found guilty on all but one of the 115 charges brought against them by the Premier League relating to FFP breaches.

Neither the Premier League nor Man City have confirmed the verdict.

However, in a statement published on the club’s official website, Man City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak has urged the fans to be calm.

Man City are also planning to appeal against the verdict.

If the Cityzens are still found guilty, then the punishment could range from a hefty fine to being thrown out of the Premier League.

READ: Man City guilty: Liverpool, Man Utd, even Spurs among new winners of reallocated trophies on alternate timeline

Man City could also be stripped of the trophies they won in the period between 2009 and 2018, during which the (alleged) breaches occurred.

Man Utd finished second behind eventual champions Man City in the Premier League table in 2011/12 and 2017/18.

Scholes was part of the Man Utd squad in 2011/12, but the former England international midfielder does not want to be given the winner’s medal retrospectively.

Man Utd legend Paul Scholes on Man City FFP

Scholes said on The Good, The Bad and The Football: “As far as getting medals and taking trophies off the, there’s no really precedent been set for this, has it?”

When prompted that you cannot do that, Scholes said: “Of course, you can. It happened to Juventus.

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“If you cheated, you have got to have serious punishment.

“No, no, I am saying that (they should give the trophies to the runners-ups), I am not saying that.

“I am not saying that I won a medal, do you know what I mean? There would still be something wrong about that.”

Former Man Utd chief scout Mick Brown has also given his verdict on Man City’s alleged FFP breaches.

Brown told Football Insider: “It’s been obvious for a long time that something was amiss, and now they’re ready to do something about it.

“It seems to me, the next thing that has got to happen is, there has got to be an official announcement and they’ve got to set out the penalties, and there are a lot of routes they could take.

“Ultimately, they’ve cheated on a massive scale, and the Premier League will want to throw the book at them to make an example, they can’t just get off lightly.

“If all of these 114 charges are officially announced, as it seems they will be, there are grounds for points deductions, relegation, fines, lots of other issues as well.

“So the only way to really knock it on the head is by making a strong decision, relegate Man City for some of the charges, then hit them with points deductions for others, and a massive fine for others.

“All three of those punishments can be given, and I think there is a real chance they will be given the severity of the situation.”

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