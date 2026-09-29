According to reports, Luke Shaw could yet remain at Manchester United beyond the expiry of his current contract next summer.

There has been immense upheaval at Man Utd over the past couple of years, and this is set to continue next year.

In the last two summer transfer windows, Man Utd have focused on strengthening their attack and midfield, and a defensive rebuild is to be next on the agenda at Old Trafford.

This is because Shaw, Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez have entered the final year of their current contracts, and there is an argument that these three players are past their best.

Shaw returned to form as he put his injury issues behind him during the 2025/26 campaign, but he has struggled at the start of this campaign.

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Man Utd should already be rueing not signing a new left-back in the summer to provide cover, especially because Shaw has already missed some games this season due to injury.

After being linked with Newcastle United’s Lewis Hall in the summer, Man Utd are expected to sign a new left-back next summer, with it previously reported that Shaw is likely to leave upon the expiry of his contract.

Man Utd verdict on new Luke Shaw contract revealed

Now, though, Football Insider are reporting that Man Utd have made a ‘shock decision’ on a new Shaw contract following an ‘unexpected twist’ as they ‘plan talks’ over a contract extension.

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The report explains:

‘The 31-year-old is out of contract at Old Trafford next summer, but the club are keen to address that in the coming months. ‘In what will be seen by many as an unexpected twist, United still see a role for the defender long-term, and are preparing to also take his needs into account when discussing a new deal United are also working to add competition for the veteran, after failing to bring in a new left-back during the summer transfer window.’

However, former Spurs scout Bryan King has told the same outlet that Shaw is among three Man Utd players who Michael Carrick needs to ‘axe’ after the international break.

“The three I’d drop – Martinez, Shaw and Rashford. But there again, it’s five matches,” King told Football Insider.

“I would certainly put the question mark over all three of them.

“Certainly the fellow, Martinez, at the back. I’ve seen many things written about him. How can somebody earning the money he is even be on a football field?

“Shaw, again, I think he’s been fortunate to play the internationals and the games he has for Man United, to be honest. He always looked to me as a scruffy player.”

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