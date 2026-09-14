Ryan Giggs says Man Utd midfielder could become the next Paul Scholes – ‘he has got that acceleration’

Ryan Giggs has said that Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo could get to the level of Red Devils legend Paul Scholes.

Giggs was teammates with Scholes at Man Utd, and the former Wales international winger believes that Mainoo could get to that lofty level.

The pundit made the comments about Mainoo after Man Utd’s 1-0 defeat to 10-man Manchester City at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday.

Mainoo started the Manchester derby for Man Utd in central midfield and played for the entire 90 minutes.

Ryan Giggs on Man Utd midfielder Kobbie Mainoo

Giggs said on Rio Ferdinand’s YouTube channel: “I felt sorry for the last 10 minutes because he was still trying to do.

“He got the ball taken off him because he was still trying to do the right thing, and he just didn’t have the energy to do it.

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“But I talked about dribble to pass.

“You know, it’s very hard in midfield to sort of like when you are against someone who dribbles against you to defend against it, and he does it really well.”

Giggs added: “It’s not pace, it’s acceleration.

“So, he’s not quick quick, but he has got that acceleration, and he’s, you know, strong physically.

“He’s a very, very good player.”

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When asked if Mainoo could get to the level of Scholes’ vision, Giggs said: “Yeah, I mean, that should be the first pass a midfielder looks at really, you know, ball in behind that 30-yard switch potentially.

“That ball forward should be the first pass that you think about.

“So, if he adds that to his game, as well as the dribbling as well as the short passing, then who knows?

“He’s still young.

“As a midfield, central midfielder for Man Utd, he’s still young, he’s still learning the game, and he’s having to learn on the job.”

Man Utd chiefs very happy with Kobbie Mainoo

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano revealed at the weekend that Man Utd chiefs are delighted with the way that Mainoo has progressed under manager Michael Carrick.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Then, talking about Man Utd as we are discussing Man Utd, I wanted to mention how happy is everyone at Man Utd with Kobbie Mainoo.

“It’s about Michael Carrick; it’s about the club.

“In less than one year, in basically eight nine months, everything changed around Kobbie Mainoo.

“Remember that in the January window, before Ruben Amorim got fired by Manchester United, Kobbie Mainoo was almost, almost going on loan to Napoli.

“The deal was really concrete, was very advanced.

“Then Utd changed the manager, Michael Carrick arrives, and Mainoo immediately becomes a crucial part of the project.

“Now with Utd, they are delighted with Kobbie Mainoo.

“He signed a new deal; he’s considered a big part of the present and future project.

“And also, the player is very happy.

“So, life completely changed around Kobbie Mainoo, and at the club, they are convinced that this was really a smart move – one of the crucial things made by Michael Carrick.

“It was about the results; it was about what he did in the six months he spent at Man Utd as a coach, interim coach and then permanent coach, but how he managed Kobbie Mainoo situation was super-appreciated by the club and now even more, as he’s doing very, very well.”

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