Man Utd midfielder ‘going to be a superstar’ – Champions League winner

Owen Hargreaves has raved about Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo after watching him in action against Sabah at Old Trafford in the Champions League on Thursday evening.

Man Utd kicked off their 2026/27 Champions League campaign with a 4-0 hammering of Sabah in front of their fans.

England international midfielder Mainoo started the match for Michael Carrick’s side.

Man Utd manager Carrick deployed Mainoo in central midfield alongside Youri Tielemans in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

The 21-year-old midfielder produced a superb performance for Man Utd in the middle of the park.

Kobbie Mainoo completed 81/83 passes, 6/6 accurate long balls and 10 passes into final third on his full Champions League debut ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/NK9BIGvc4m — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) September 10, 2026

Former Man Utd midfielder Hargreaves, who won the Champions League with Bayern Munich in 2001, was following the match for TNT Sports, and he was blown away by Mainoo and has backed him to be a “superstar”.

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Owen Hargreaves wowed by Man Utd star Kobbie Mainoo

Hargreaves told TNT Sports about Mainoo: “I have never seen him play badly.

“Every time I watch him play football I think: ‘How can somebody not play him?’

“I think he’s a fabulous player.

“He’s an academy player and didn’t cost the club anything.

“When you think about the fees some players are going for, they signed [Andrey] Santos and Tielemans for £85m combined, [Carlos] Baleba was probably £70m.

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“What would Kobbie be worth? More than all of them.

“I just love his game, he can do so much, and it only really depends on who he plays with and who plays next to him.

“But I think Kobbie can do everything in there.

“You can just pass him the ball anywhere at any time.

“Technically, just so gifted, glides with the ball.

“That’s what a Man Utd midfielder needs to do at all times.

“Obviously, with Bruno in front of him, whether he plays as a six or an eight, he’s what you build around.

“He’s a star. I think he’s going to be a superstar.

“He’s only 21 years old, and he plays like he’s 30.

“That’s how he plays football in the most stressful environment – just chilled.”

Michael Carrick praises Kobbie Mainoo

Man Utd manager Carrick was also hugely impressed with Mainoo.

Carrick said: “He’s a fantastic player, it’s pretty obvious to see.

“The way he is performing, playing that bit deeper and connecting the attacks, starting the attacks and having a massive influence on our games.

“He’s a real joy to have.

“He wants to learn, to improve, to listen, and he expresses himself on the pitch and it’s great to see.”

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