Liverpool legend Peter Crouch has revealed his prediction for Sunday’s Manchester derby between Manchester United and Manchester City.

After we were treated to Arsenal vs Chelsea last weekend, there is another huge Premier League match on Sunday as Man Utd face Man City at Old Trafford.

Man City have made a stronger start to this season and appear to be credible challengers for the Premier League title this term, though it will be tough for them to beat Man Utd on away turf.

Under Michael Carrick, Man Utd have produced their best performances against stronger opposition and they beat Man City 2-0 at Old Trafford last season.

Crouch has named three Man Utd players who could “hurt” Man City, but he has backed Enzo Maresca’s side to earn all three points.

“I think it might be the catalyst for them really,” he said about Man Utd’s chances on That Peter Crouch podcast.

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“I know City have won all three but I don’t think they’ve been in top form and I think United can hurt you.

“I look at [Bryan] Mbeumo, [Matheus] Cunha, [Bruno] Fernandes, [Marcus] Rashford, there’s players in there, they can hurt you.”

When pressed for a score prediction, however, Crouch replied: “Usually for now, I would say United.

“But it’s been biting me every week, I think I’ve been a bit too relaxed with my predictions and that’s biting me on the arse big time.

“So I’m going to have to go 1-0 to Manchester City.”

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Former Chelsea player Pet Nevin, meanwhile, has explained why he thinks Man Utd are currently behind other Premier League giants.

“Man Utd as title contenders? They weren’t talked about by me as title contenders. Top four maybe. I still think Arsenal are a decent distance ahead. Probably getting further ahead at the moment,” Nevin said.

“Again, I’m back to Arsenal with absolute conviction this season. I kind of disagree with a lot of people who think Chelsea are the danger, I still think Man City are the bigger danger.

“But Man United being among the best of the rest, yeah, capable of doing that. Michael Carrick’s been there for less than a season. So there’s still building to be done there.”

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