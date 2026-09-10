The reason for Lewis Hall signing a new contract at Newcastle United has surfaced, while Manchester United have hope of landing him.

Hall was heavily linked with a move to Man Utd throughout this summer’s transfer window, but it has now emerged that he is close to signing a new contract to commit himself to Newcastle beyond 2028.

This is a huge boost for Newcastle after they sold Bruno Guimaraes, Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali in the summer.

And it is a blow for Man Utd, who reportedly identified him as their leading target to be Luke Shaw’s long-term replacement.

However, Fabrizio Romano stated on Thursday afternoon that a 2027 move to Man Utd is not completely off the table.

“Newcastle have an agreement in principle with Lewis Hall and his agents over a new contract, the deal is almost done,” the journalist said on his YouTube channel.

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“[It will run] until June 2031, so a five-year contract for Lewis Hall. It’s not going to include a release clause.

“Someone said there is going to be a release clause dedicated to Manchester United, and so for a potential exit in 2027: destination Man Utd.

“The message coming out of Newcastle is that there is not going to be any release clause for Man Utd. Then, if you ask me, ‘Do you expect Man Utd to return for Lewis Hall in summer 2027?’ I think it’s a serious possibility.

“Man Utd love the player, Man Utd already wanted him strongly a few weeks ago.

“So, to see Man Utd returning for Lewis Hall is realistic. But, at the same time, Newcastle [are] getting the deal done.

“Newcastle, with their new coach Matthias Jaissle, are entering a into new dimension. Some players are very happy, including Lewis Hall, and that’s why he’s signing a new contract.

“At the moment, the situation is considered absolutely under control.”

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Ben Jacobs sheds light on Lewis Hall’s situation

Now, journalist Ben Jacobs has also indicated that Jaissle is behind Hall’s decision to extend his Newcastle contract, having stated why this was ‘always likely’.

In his newsletter for GiveMeSport, Jacobs explained: ‘[The new deal] adds two years to his existing deal, and key to this really was Matthias Jaissle and his pathway for Lewis Hall and his confidence in the full-back as well.

‘There were points during the transfer window where Hall was somewhat open to a move to Manchester United, but once the window shut, he was always likely to sign fresh terms, and that is because the nuts and bolts were basically in place since February.’

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