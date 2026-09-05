Top journalist rates Man Utd chances of signing Lewis Hall as INEOS line up four defender deals

Lewis Hall has been linked with a move to Man Utd.

Newcastle left-back Lewis Hall could be one of four defender signings in the next two transfer windows at Man Utd, according to reports.

The Red Devils spent most of their final days in the transfer market looking at signing a new left-back after concentrating on midfield signings earlier in the summer.

Man Utd were linked with Newcastle’s Hall, Barcelona’s Alejandro Balde, RB Leipzig’s David Raum, Racing Santander’s Jorge Salinas and Man City’s Rayan Ait-Nouri, to name a few.

There were rumours that Newcastle could have considered the sale of Hall but Man Utd were put off by their £75m asking price in the final days of the window, while the Red Devils reportedly made an approach for Man City’s Ait-Nouri in a last-gasp attempt to sign a left-back.

Chief Man Utd correspondent for the Manchester Evening News, Tyrone Marshall reckons there is a “good chance” that the Red Devils sign Hall in 2027.

Marshall said on the United! United! United! YouTube channel: “It’s hard to say 8 months out, but I think there’s a good chance they sign Lewis Hall next year.”

READ: Man Utd complete signing of Man City midfielder as part of double deal

The Telegraph‘s James Ducker has revealed that Man Utd are planning a complete revamp of their defence next year with as many as four new signings.

Ducker wrote on X: ‘#MUFC have completed the second phase of their three tier transfer strategy, with the defence revamp planned for next summer in a project that all told could cost in excess of £500m.

‘But could not fast-tracking a new LB (like they did a GK last year) come back to bite them this season?

‘Could be two new FBs & two new CBs next summer depending on what happens with existing players but no recognised quality alternative to Shaw this season a gamble.’

Man Utd legend Keane: ‘I don’t think Hall is the answer’

Man Utd legend Roy Keane is not sure Hall would have been “the answer” at left-back for the Red Devils over the summer, as he doesn’t rate the England international’s defending.

READ: Fabrizio Romano reveals ‘secret’ star Man Utd ‘discussed’ before transfer deadline

When asked about Hall’s potential move to Man Utd, Keane replied on The Overlap: “I don’t think Hall is the answer. He’s not bad, don’t get me wrong.

“I don’t think he’s a good defender.

“We’re going back to that [conversation]: what’s your priority in a defender now?

“Of course you want him to be comfortable in possession, of course, but first and foremost, they can defend because that’s what your challenge is now.

“Whatever it is with your attacking players, “Listen lads, two midfielders and an attacking four, go and win us the game”, but we’ve got to be solid defensively”, even if it’s sacrificing being good on the ball.”

READ NEXT: Shearer hails ‘unbelievable’ Man Utd star in Everton forecast; makes Arsenal vs Chelsea, Spurs, City predictions