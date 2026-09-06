Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick has backed his side to challenge for major trophies this season, while he has offered his thoughts on Kobbie Mainoo.

Man Utd have had a mixed start to the 2026/27 campaign after losing to Hull City and beating Ipswich Town, and they face Everton on Sunday afternoon.

Carrick has done a wonderful job since returning to Man Utd as manager, but he faces a different test this season as his side juggles several competitions following their Champions League return.

Man Utd did fix their midfield in the summer with £150m trio Carlos Baleba, Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans, but they arguably needed to do more business and are short in other positions.

Despite this, Carrick still thinks Man Utd can compete for trophies this season even though other Big Six sides have spent more in the summer.

“I certainly feel we can,” Carrick told reporters when asked whether Man Utd can challenge for titles this season.

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“The challenge is getting the right dynamics, the right balance and the right group together; getting the best players in the group to enhance the rest. Whether you need experience, or some younger players.”

He added: “The actual amount of money I understand can be a big thing but it doesn’t always have to be the answer.”

Michael Carrick backs Kobbie Mainoo to have “another big season”

Carrick has also reserved praise for Mainoo following his resurgence in 2026, claiming the midfielder “can have another big season” this term.

“Kobbie can have another big season, for sure,” Carrick added.

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“He’s come back great, really has, and you could see that at the weekend. His personality, he’s maturing so quickly, but he’s young so there’s still more to come from him, so that’s great.

“He’s hungry to learn, he wants more all the time which is great, because he’s had a really good eight months since I’ve been him.

“It’d be really easy for him to think ‘This is alright, I’ve got in the team, playing a lot of games, everything’s good’, but he’s pushing for more.”

He continued: “Kobbie made big strides last season, finishing the season so strong, playing ever so well last week [against Ipswich], you can see his development and how much he’s improving certain aspects of his game.”

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