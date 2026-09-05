Man Utd confident of beating Arsenal to modern-day number eight

Manchester United are confident of signing Louis Page from Leicester City, despite the looming threat from Arsenal, according to a report.

Man Utd reinforced their midfield department in the summer transfer window by signing Carlos Baleba, Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos.

Santos joined from Chelsea for £50million, while Baleba cost Man Utd £70m in transfer fees to get him out of Brighton and Hove Albion.

For Tielemans, Man Utd paid Aston Villa £35m because of his release clause.

Man Utd co-owners, INEOS, were keen on signing Page from Leicester, too.

BBC Sport’s senior football correspondent, Sami Mokbel, reported on August 9 that Man Utd were trying to beat Arsenal and Aston Villa to the signature of Page in the summer transfer window.

READ: £50m Man Utd star is now a big problem for Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Mokbel wrote on X at 1:17pm on August 9: “Exc: Man Utd working on deal for Leicester teenage midfielder Louis Page.

“Arsenal and Aston Villa also in race to land 18 y/o but Utd trying to advance.

“England U20 international has made over 20 senior appearances for Leicester.”

However, it emerged on the final day of the summer transfer window that Man Utd had failed to strike a deal with Leicester for Page.

The Athletic journalist Laurie Whitwell reported on X at 7:50pm on September 1: “Man United deal for Louis Page set to be called off.

READ MORE: Michael Carrick says £25m Man Utd star ‘like a new signing’ and will play left-back

“Talks had reached an advanced stage, with Leicester thought to be looking for £12m + £3m.

“But impasse reached.”

Man Utd confident of beating Arsenal to Louis Page deal

Man Utd, though, have not given up on the prospect of bringing Page to Old Trafford.

The Manchester Evening News has reported that Man Utd ‘remain confident’ of signing the 18-year-old midfielder, despite Arsenal also being interested in the English gem.

Man Utd and Leicester are in talks, with Page himself willing to make the move to Old Trafford when the transfer window opens again in January.

Page is said to have family in Manchester and has been convinced by Man Utd’s vision for him.

Michael Carrick’s Man Utd could reportedly secure a deal for Page before the January transfer window opens and then let the teenager continue to play on loan for Leicester for the rest of the season.

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal remain interested in Page, too, but Man Utd believe that they will beat the Gunners to the signature of the youngster.

What has been said about Louis Page

Despite being only 18 years of age, Page is already a key figure in the Leicester senior squad.

The England Under-20 international midfielder has played over 25 first-team matches for Leicester so far in his career and has a strong reputation in the footballing community.

BBC Radio Leicester reporter Owynn Palmer-Atkin wrote about Page on BBC Sport on August 10: “He is an elegant footballer, a modern-day number eight and a player that is powerful on the ball.

“He features a brilliant trait that many managers look for now; the ability to travel through the lines with the ball at his feet and the vision to also find a killer pass.

“Not to mention his mindset.

“He is driven, he has an older head sat on his young shoulders, and he no doubt knows what he needs to do to make it to the very top.

“He almost certainly has the ceiling to go on and become a top quality, Premier League level, midfielder.”

READ NEXT: £54m Chelsea star’s reaction to Man Utd interest emerges