Ornstein questions Man Utd transfer business and makes ‘flow of cash’ claim

The fact Manchester United had a quiet end to the summer transfer window left David Ornstein surprised, with the journalist also stating that there isn’t an ‘unlimited flow of cash’ for Michael Carrick to spend.

Man Utd overhauled their midfield by signing Andrey Santos, Youri Tielemans and Carlos Baleba. They also captured backup goalkeeper Karl Darlow on a free transfer from Leeds United and brought in 18-year-old winger Tynan Thompson from Tottenham Hotspur for £8million.

Criticism has been levelled at United director of football Jason Wilcox after the club decided against signing a left-back to provide cover and competition for Luke Shaw.

United opted to postpone their move for Lewis Hall until next summer, trusting the likes of Baleba, Diogo Dalot and Patrick Dorgu to help Shaw out.

The Red Devils also refused to splash big fees on top midfield targets Elliot Anderson and Mateus Fernandes, letting them join Premier League rivals.

Ahead of Newcastle’s 2-2 draw with Bournemouth, Ornstein discussed Man Utd’s summer business on TNT Sports.

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The journalist was asked if he had expected United to have a busier transfer window.

“I did, because I felt they had to,” he replied. “They’ve got Champions League football; they need more depth in more positions at United.

“And I think they know they need to as well, that’s not rocket science.

“But they haven’t got an unlimited flow of cash. They’ve got to live within relative means.

Carrick ‘pleased’ with Man Utd transfers

“They’re aiming for a more sustainable model under Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

“Therefore, last season, it was all about their frontline, which I think you’d agree they invested in pretty well.

“This season, it was the midfield, and they’ve come out of it in good shape. They did want to recruit a left-back if possible, that’s why they looked at Lewis Hall, Myles Lewis-Skelly and some options on deadline day, maybe even a loan possibility for Rayan Ait-Nouri.

“But they’ll probably have to look into other windows for other departments. But Michael Carrick said he’s pleased, so let’s be judging them once we see them play a bit more.”

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