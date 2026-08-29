Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick has been warned that he could commit a “sackable offence” with his midfield selection against Ipswich Town.

Carrick raised optimism at Man Utd by helping to secure Champions League qualification last season, and they appear to have improved their squad with several signings this summer.

Man Utd have largely focused on overhauling their midfield, having spent around £150m to sign Carlos Baleba, Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans.

Tielemans started alongside Santos for United’s opening game against Hull City, but they struggled as Carrick’s side were beaten 2-0.

It was somewhat surprising that Kobbie Mainoo was left out, and talkSPORT reporter and Man Utd supporter Alex Crook claims it would be a “sackable offence” by Carrick if he continues with Tielemans and Santos for Sunday’s game against Ipswich Town.

“Tielemans and Santos were a car crash…”

After presenter Adrian Durham claimed Man Utd must sell Mainoo if they do not stop dallying with the midfielder, Crook also backed the Englishman.

“You look at the impact he had in the second half of last season alongside Casemiro. He made Casemiro look like his legs hadn’t gone,” Crook said on talkSPORT.

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“And then Casemiro turned up at the World Cup, played alongside Bruno Guimaraes (for Brazil), and proved to us, actually, his legs have definitely gone, and United were right to get rid of him. So, I think he is harshly treated.

“I think maybe it’s because he’s come through the academy, didn’t cost the club a penny, and therefore it’s easier to leave him out than it is a £70m shiny new toy in Carlos Baleba, or £50m shiny new toy in Andrey Santos, or a £35m shiny new toy in Youri Tielemans.

“But make no bones about it, Tielemans and Santos were a car crash at Hull at the weekend and if Michael Carrick picks that same midfield against Ipswich on Sunday, that is a sackable offence, in my opinion.”

Crook ruled out the prospect of Man Utd selling Mainoo, but he is insistent that he “has to start” against Ipswich Town on Sunday.

“Kobbie Mainoo has to start this game,” Crook continued.

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“Tielemans didn’t look fit, didn’t look up to speed. So I’d imagine it will be Mainoo in alongside Santos. And this is his opportunity, he knows he’s got that pressure coming with Baleba, who’s not fit yet because of an ankle injury.

“So he’s got an opportunity now to nail down a place in the team, to prove Thomas Tuchel he was wrong, to prove the Portuguese idiot (former boss Ruben Amorim) he was wrong, and to prove Michael Carrick he was wrong for leaving him out of the first game of the season.

“United cannot sell this player because the history of this football club is built on nurturing their own talent. It’s built on the Busby Babes and Fergie’s fledglings.

“The production line from the academy has run dry. There’s a lot of high hopes for JJ Gabriel, who was brilliant in midweek, scored a terrific goal. He’s not committed his future yet, and there’s a bit of interest from elsewhere.

“They can’t afford to let one of their rivals come in and snare him away because by all accounts, he is the real deal. But they’ve got to build this team around Kobbie Mainoo.

“So I’ll make you right, Adrian [Durham], I don’t think they should sell him. I definitely think they should start him.”

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