Chelsea legend John Terry has made a prediction for Blues attacker Estevao, while Paul Merson has revealed a “worry” for Xabi Alonso.

Estevao was one of Chelsea’s shining lights in a poor 2025/26 campaign, but he has slipped in the pecking order under new manager Alonso.

The talented youngster has also been a bit-part player at the start of this season, partly because Alonso has preferred Joao Pedro, Morgan Rogers, Cole Palmer and Pedro Neto.

This contributed to Estevao being linked with an exit from Chelsea, with Liverpool among those linked with a summer move.

Despite this, Terry has explained why he thinks Estevao could soon become a regular starter for Chelsea.

“Really, really like him. Exciting, strong, got so much potential,” Terry said on his YouTube channel.

READ: Paul Merson names Chelsea’s biggest ‘worry’ as Xabi Alonso explains Jorrel Hato substitution

“When you look at him really powerful, really quick and aggressive for someone so small. I’m excited for his Chelsea career I think he’ll go on an upward trajectory.

“He needs more game time soon which I think he’s going to get. I think rotation will be important as the season goes on.

“But I think he’s that type of player that when he gets back into the team he cements his place and then struggles to get dropped or taken out the side, he’s that good. He’s a great lad, loves Chelsea and I think he’s a top star.”

“That’s a worry…”

Still, there are concerns for Chelsea after Saturday’s 2-2 draw against Hull City, with Merson explaining why Alonso is going to have a “problem”.

“[Xabi Alonso’s] problem is going to be, after four league games and two cups games, he won’t know what his best defence is yet. He won’t know if it’s the best back three or five or four,” Merson said on Sky Sports News.

READ MORE: Neville reveals Chelsea ‘weakness’ exposed by Hull City as Alonso hits out at his ‘soft’ side

“That’s a worry and he needs to get that sorted.

“Maxence Lacroix was left out against Hull and he came on at the end, but Alonso has got to get a solid three if he wants to play three at the back.

He added: “It isn’t going to be any worse, they’re not going to keep on letting twos in.

“Stay solid because Chelsea don’t want to get to December and we’re all sitting here saying Alonso doesn’t know his best back three or back four.

“That’s a worry and they need to sort that out.”

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