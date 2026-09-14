Gary Neville thinks Manchester City could have a “real run” at beating Arsenal to the Premier League title this season.

Man City made a statement on Sunday by beating local rivals Man Utd 1-0 with ten men to maintain their perfect start to the 2026/27 Premier League season.

There has been a summer of change for Enzo Maresca’s side, but they seem most likely to mount a serious challenge to Arsenal for the Premier League title.

2025/26 champions Arsenal have also won their first four games and Neville is still backing them to win the title this season, but he thinks City can challenge on one condition.

“There was a point probably two or three weeks before the end of the transfer window when City didn’t have in Bouaddi, Enzo Fernandez and Ndiaye that you thought they look well short, particularly in midfield,” Neville told Sky Sports.

READ: One Arsenal player, Man City trio in Premier League team of the season so far

Manchester City “can give Arsenal a real run”…

“They get those three in late on which is £250million worth of business I think and it’s transformed the look of the team.

“And I think the big thing for City is it’s going to come down to the defence. It’s going to come down to Dias being fit. It’s going to come down to Gvardiol being fit.

“The experienced players back there and Guehi, obviously. If you can keep that back four and you’ve got Khusanov on the bench and Nico O’Reilly, it’s a youngish back four as with some younger defenders.

“If they don’t pick up injuries Manchester City they can give Arsenal a real run. I still think Arsenal are better, but City have improved enormously with the signings they made at the end of the window.

“That today was big for Maresca, to establish a big-game mentality.”

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Pundit Danny Murphy, meanwhile, has credited Man City’s character against Man Utd, while he has also praised Maresca.

‘Sunday’s result was a statement win for Manchester City’s new manager Enzo Maresca, who got his tactics spot on, but his team’s performance will have showed him exactly what they are about,’ Murphy wrote for BBC Sport.

‘I am talking about the mentality, discipline, organisation and energy you need in order to get a result when things go wrong for you like that in a game.

‘They were smart too, and that experience and ability not to panic goes a long way in football in situations like the one City faced following Phil Foden’s early red card.’

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