JJ Gabriel transfer dream revealed with Man Utd talks set to collapse

JJ Gabriel is eager to join Barcelona from Manchester United in the near future, according to a report, with discussions to keep him at Old Trafford set to fail.

The 15-year-old sensation stunned Man Utd chiefs last month when he informed the club of his desire to leave. Gabriel and his entourage feel United have broken promises to introduce him into Michael Carrick’s first team this season.

The attacking midfielder has seen other youngsters such as Max Dowman, Ethan Nwaneri and Rio Ngumoha earn senior minutes, and he feels he is good enough to make a positive impact in the Premier League.

As per the Manchester Evening News, Gabriel’s ‘exit looms’ for United and he is currently training with a private coach in Barcelona.

Gabriel has not trained at Carrington for over a fortnight but is keeping sharp in Catalonia, ready for a potential transfer in the coming weeks or months.

The report states: ‘The youngster and his family have been regular visitors to Barcelona… The forward’s new permanent home could be Barcelona if the Catalan club can overcome red tape to sign him.

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‘Real Madrid have worked hard to get into a position to sign Gabriel, but his family have always dreamt of him playing for Barcelona, which is partly why they have visited so often.’

That is despite Barca sporting director Deco saying a week ago: “There’s nothing to say about this boy.

“It’s normal we always have players linked with us. There’s a huge market for that, even when they are young.

“We are not interested in any player in his situation. I’m not sure what’s happening, and if he’s still a Manchester United player. We are not involved in that.

“First of all, we need to understand how the situation is before we try to do something. To speak about young, teenage players, it is not our business.”

United director of football Jason Wilcox, along with CEO Omar Berrada, has been tasked with convincing Gabriel to stay at the club.

Man Utd at growing risk of losing JJ Gabriel

But our colleagues at TEAMtalk reported on Sunday that talks between United officials and Gabriel’s camp have failed to progress.

United are refusing to admit that the attacking wizard is close to leaving, even though there has been no indication he is ready to sign a scholarship deal.

Gabriel can leave the club when he turns 16 on Tuesday as he has an Irish passport through his father’s side of the family.

Earlier this week, United hero Rio Ferdinand suggested Gabriel’s family are being ‘impatient’ with regards to him getting senior game time.

Ferdinand added that United ‘can’t be seen to be bullied by a 15-year-old’.

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