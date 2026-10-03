Juventus line up two signings from Man Utd with Newcastle affected

Juventus have their eye on a double raid on Manchester United after a decision on signing a big-money Newcastle player was all but confirmed.

Juventus are grappling with how to claw their way back to the summit of Serie A having failed to finish any higher than third over the past six seasons.

The most obvious route is via the transfer market, and over the summer, Juve made an eye-catching addition when loaning Nick Woltemade from Newcastle.

However, the early signs suggest Juventus won’t bring the player back next term, with the German still to start a Serie A game.

And according to Gazzetta dello Sport, it’s ‘unlikely’ Woltemade returns, meaning Juventus will explore the market for a new striker.

That’s where Man Utd enter the equation, with GdS stating Benjamin Sesko is among the players they’ll consider launching an attempt to sign.

They reported: ‘The hunt for a striker will resume in the summer. Nick Woltemade’s confirmation is unlikely, having been signed on a dry loan, and in 2025-26, Newcastle paid over €70 million for him.

‘Over the coming months, Juventus will monitor the situations of Benjamin Sesko at Manchester United and Folarin Balogun at Monaco; both the Slovenian number nine and the American have had slow starts to the season.’

Aside from Sesko, Juventus also harbour ambitions of signing reigning Premier League player of the year and Man Utd captain, Bruno Fernandes.

Juventus want ambitious double raid on Man Utd

That news was relayed by CaughtOffside a few days ago, though moves for both Fernandes and Sesko look difficult to pull off.

Sesko isn’t the first choice striker at Old Trafford right now, with Michael Carrick preferring Matheus Cunha.

However, Sesko is comfortably ahead of Joshua Zirkzee in the pecking order and after arriving to the tune of £74m two summers ago, there’s no suggestion Man Utd have any intention of giving up on the Slovenian.

Fernandes, meanwhile, wants to stay at Man Utd beyond the length of his current contract, which expires at the end of the season.

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Man Utd also want their skipper to stay, and talks regarding an extension opened while the World Cup was ongoing.

Even if Man Utd and Fernandes fail to find common ground, the club can trigger a one-year option to ensure Fernandes stays for the 2027/28 season.

Furthermore, TuttoJuve have reported Juventus either aren’t willing or aren’t capable of paying the value of Fernandes’ release clause, which is roughly €65m.