According to reports, Juventus have reached a verdict on paying £51m to sign Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes.

Fernandes has been one of the Premier League’s best players since the start of last season, and he continues to prove his importance to Man Utd.

Despite this, the Man Utd star’s future with the Premier League giants remains in doubt, partly because his current contract is due to expire in 2027.

Man Utd have an option to extend Fernandes’ deal on the same terms until 2028, but they presumably would prefer to extend his stay beyond the next 18 months or so.

Earlier this week, a report claimed that Fernandes and Man Utd would both prefer a new contract over an exit, but journalist Mark Brus stated that the Red Devils would sell him if their asking price is met.

READ: Ferdinand urges Man Utd to sign Real Madrid legend on free transfer

Brus explained: “While the official position is that Fernandes is not for sale, there would obviously be a price that could convince the club.

“I’m told that price would have to be in the region of €50-60m [maximum of £51m].

“Whether anyone’s willing to pay that for a 32-year-old is another thing.

“Still, the interest is definitely there, and with a new contract far from certain, I’d expect clubs to start sounding this out more closely in the coming weeks and months.”

Juventus’ stance on signing Bruno Fernandes revealed

The report also mentioned that Juventus, AC Milan and Galatasaray are the main European sides linked with Fernandes, though he has also been attracting interest from Saudi Pro League teams.

READ MORE: Man Utd given green light to sign £30m left-back in January as he says yes to transfer

However, a report from Italian outlet TuttoJuve claims Juventus cannot sign Fernandes because Man Utd’s asking price is currently ‘out of reach’ for the Serie A giants.

The report explains:

‘Juventus could be among the clubs interested, though a potential deal seems particularly difficult, especially given the English club’s asking price. ‘To open up the possibility of the 32-year-old Portuguese’s departure, Manchester United has reportedly set a valuation of between €50 and €60 million. These are decidedly significant figures for Juventus, which would make it very difficult to turn their interest in the midfielder into a full-fledged negotiation.’

READ NEXT: Man City FFP: Chances of Man Utd chiefs Berrada, Wilcox being punished after guilty verdict revealed

