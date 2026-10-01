Alexis Mac Allister will leave Liverpool as likeliest next club named by shock report

Alexis Mac Allister is poised to depart Liverpool next summer after the club decided against extending his contract, with a report claiming Real Madrid have emerged as frontrunners for his signature.

Prior to Liverpool’s 2-1 Champions League win over Atletico Madrid on September 9, Mac Allister said that not being offered a new deal by the Reds has made him ‘very sad’, as he has had to watch team-mates Ryan Gravenberch and Dominik Szoboszlai pen new contracts instead. Mac Allister added that ‘there was a chance’ for him to join a different club in the summer.

At the start of the international break, the Argentina star said there has yet to be a ‘concrete decision’ over his future, with his current terms due to expire in June 2028.

He continued: “Hopefully, it’ll be for more years, but if it’s just two, that’s perfect.

“And I want to enjoy it – enjoy it with my family – because I have no doubt that this is one of the best clubs in the world.”

According to online Madrid source Bernabeu Digital, Mac Allister ‘will leave Liverpool at the end of the season because they do not intend to renew his contract’.

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Andoni Iraola’s side allegedly plan to sell the 27-year-old next summer while they can still get significant money for his services. Previous reports have suggested his price tag sits at £70-80million.

Bernabeu Digital refer to a recent report from Football Insider that claims Real Madrid are closely monitoring Mac Allister’s situation ahead of opening potential transfer talks in 2027.

Manchester City have also been credited with interest in the player, but they rebuilt their midfield over the summer, making a switch to Madrid far more likely.

Madrid managed to snare Bernardo Silva in June, but Jose Mourinho remains on the lookout for another midfielder after his side missed out on key targets Rodri and Enzo Fernandez.

Rivals Barcelona won the chase for Rodri, while Man City paid Chelsea a huge £125m for Fernandez.

Mac Allister could replace Camavinga at Real Madrid

The report claims Madrid could offload Aurelien Tchouameni or Eduardo Camavinga to make space for Mac Allister.

Madrid held talks over extending Tchouameni’s contract during the summer, so Camavinga is the more obvious candidate to be sold.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have shortlisted Bournemouth star Alex Scott and Monaco’s Lamine Camara as possible replacements for Mac Allister.

Our friends at TEAMtalk have revealed that Bournemouth plan to offer Scott a release clause in order to convince him to sign a new contract.

Such a deal would likely end Liverpool or Chelsea’s chances of landing the English talent in January but potentially tee up a summer transfer instead.

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