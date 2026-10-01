Ex-Manchester City boss Roberto Mancini has revealed what his former club have told him about the FFP case ahead of an appeal.

Earlier this week, it was confirmed that Man City were found guilty on almost all their FFP charges after a six-week trial towards the end of 2024.

The Premier League gave a damning assessment of Man City when confirming the verdict, with the club accused of producing several ‘sham’ deals to raise £900m extra revenue.

One of the findings was that former manager Mancini had a double contract at Man City to hide the true cost of his earnings, and he has confirmed this week that he did have this deal.

READ: Man City’s ‘irrefutable evidence’ disclosed as ‘sham’ and Sheikh Mansour key to doomed appeal

Mancini said: “It’s not a problem that concerns me.

“Anyhow, it’s not something new, because every four or five years this comes up. Manchester City is not guilty and the fact of having a double contract isn’t my problem but theirs, probably.”

Despite this, Man City continue to insist on their innocence and it has emerged that they are going to submit an appeal before Friday’s deadline.

Roberto Mancini confirms contact with Manchester City

Now, somewhat strangely, Mancini has confirmed to reporters that Man City have been in contact with him about the FFP appeal.

“It’s got nothing to do with me, but they have told me they will appeal,” Mancini told reporters.

READ MORE: Manchester City have just ‘been singled out’ – Man Utd, Barca and Milan should be sweating too

And Sky Sports reporter Lyall Thomas has shed light on how Man City plan to plead their case in the appeal phasse.

Thomas explained: ‘Manchester City will argue in their Premier League appeal that the extra funding for their sponsorship deals between 2009 and 2018 came from the Abu Dhabi government and not the club’s owners.

‘An independent commission has found that City broke Premier League financial rules by disguising £830.69m of owner funding as sponsorship income.

‘City’s lawyers argued during the 2024 hearing that the funding had come from the Abu Dhabi government, but this was rejected by the commission.

‘In their judgement the independent commission “concluded that it was an explanation that the club had concocted well after the event in an attempt to conceal the realities of the Disguised Funding Scheme”.

‘Manchester City is majority owned by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s Newton Investment and Development LLC.

‘Sheikh Mansour is a member of the ruling family of Abu Dhabi and he is the vice president and deputy prime minister of the United Arab Emirates.

‘Manchester City continue to deny any wrongdoing and plan to appeal before Friday’s deadline.’

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