Rooney mocks Man Utd star who’s a ‘big part of the problem’ for Carrick

Wayne Rooney has joined his fellow Manchester United legends in mocking Benjamin Sesko for having a poorly shin.

Sesko wasn’t included in the squad for United 1-1 draw with Fulham as he continues to struggle with a persistent shin issue which also kept him out at the end of last season.

After the game, Michael Carrick told reporters: “We’re not sure with Ben yet. He felt a bit of pain after the game [against Brighton] so we’re assessing him.

“At the moment, he definitely wasn’t ready for [Fulham], so I haven’t really got any more news to give you at this point. We’ll have to see what that brings.”

Paul Scholes and Nicky Butt were first to put the boot in during the latest episode of The Good, The Bad and The Football.

Butt said: “The back four is a massive problem but for me the biggest problem is the no9. How can Man United have one centre forward? Who is injured, with what, a shin injury?”

Scholes added: “How do you injure your shin? Ain’t that a broken leg? Can’t you just put your shinpads on?”

Butt continued: “You either break your shin, or you play. Put your shinpads on or you padding on, I don’t quite get it. Without knowing what it is, it is hard to discuss it.”

And now Rooney has joined his former teammates in criticising the 23-year-old, who’s pulled out of the Slovenia squad.

He said on Stick to United: “Shin? Has he broken it? You can hurt your shin, you can take tackles… I bet he’s wearing them little stupid shinpads as well.

“If you’re trying to play No.9 [for Man United] and you’ve got a must-win game and you’ve got a sore shin and you’re not playing… that’s a big part of the problem.

“Unless you physically can’t play, you play when you’re injured. I remember before games we used to get injections and the doctor used to put them in your arse.”

READ: Man Utd striker is ‘disaster’ as solution to No. 9 problem touted

‘Confidence’ killer

Leeds defender Jaka Bijol wasn’t impressed with the comments and urged his international teammate to block out the nonsense.

Bijol said: “I hope and believe that Beni knows how to distance himself from this kind of pressure.

“When things aren’t going your best on the pitch and you have certain doubts, reading things like this can make your confidence even worse.”