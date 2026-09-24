The Athletic’s James Pearce has revealed that Giorgi Mamardashvili will leave Liverpool if the Reds choose to keep Alisson for another season.

The Reds agreed a deal worth around £30m with Valencia for Mamardashvili in the summer of 2024 before the Georgia international spent that season on loan at the Spanish club.

Liverpool welcomed him to the club properly at the start of last season with Mamardashvili playing 20 times in all competitions, including ten times in the Premier League to cover the injured Alisson.

Mamardashvili has once again found himself behind Alisson in the pecking order under Andoni Iraola after the Brazil international remained at the club over the summer, despite numerous transfer rumours.

The former Dinamo Tbilisi goalkeeper impressed in Liverpool’s 3-1 win in the Carabao Cup over Tottenham last week and he is now pushing for a starting berth in Iraola’s side.

And reliable journalist Pearce insists that Mamardashvili will leave Liverpool in the summer if the Reds decide to keep Alisson in the 2027/28 campaign.

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Pearce told the Walk On podcast: “If Alisson does stay, Mamardashvili isn’t going to tolerate being backup for a third successive season.

“If Alisson stays, that probably means that Mamardashvili goes, and then they’ve invested a lot of money in this young Belgian goalkeeper, Lucca Brughmans.

“Then you’ve got [Vitezslav] Jaros; he’ll be back in a few months. They’ve got Armin Pecsi, who’s out on loan in Austria at the moment.

“I get the feeling that they’re quite happy with what they’ve got further down the line in terms of five, six, seven years’ time, but the immediate future is really uncertain.”

Liverpool legend questions why the Reds haven’t offered Alisson a new deal

Alisson was also in good form against Bournemouth and Liverpool legend John Aldridge is shocked that the Reds haven’t offered the Brazilian a new deal.

Aldridge told the Liverpool Echo: “The save Alisson made in the first half against Bournemouth was fantastic. That was their really only good opportunity, you have to say. It was a brilliant save.

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“He’s 34 next month. I just can’t, for the sake of me, see why we haven’t given him another contract. I just can’t see it, why not?

“Okay, he’s a little bit injury-prone of late, but I just hope there’s a deal at the end of the season rather than walk away for a free.

“Kelleher went for £18m and that was the transfer of the season. I know we’ve got some good goalkeepers backing up, but goalies can play until a good age, we all know that.

“Maybe they’re waiting to see how he does this season. But I’ve spoken to a lot of the ex-players, and we’d all like to see him be given an extension.

“He’s not the only high-profile player out of contract, and we’ve already lost a team at Liverpool over the last two seasons.

“You look at some of them who could go, and, with all due respect, they haven’t had a massive impact – not like Alisson or Virgil. They’ve done really well for the club as squad members.”

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