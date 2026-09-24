Morgan Gibbs-White open to stunning £125m Tottenham move on one condition

Morgan Gibbs-White is ready to consider a huge transfer away from Nottingham Forest next summer amid strong interest from Tottenham Hotspur, but he wants to join a Champions League club next, according to a report.

Tottenham activated a £60million release clause in Gibbs-White’s contract during the 2025 summer transfer window. Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis was determined not to let the club’s talisman leave though, and he threatened Spurs with legal action over an unlawful approach to the player.

Marinakis managed to convince Gibbs-White to reject Spurs and sign a new three-year deal with Forest.

The attacking midfielder is Forest’s best-paid star, and he has been in outstanding form throughout 2026.

Our friends at TEAMtalk revealed on September 15 that Spurs are planning to launch a bold new approach to sign Gibbs-White next year.

Football Insider claimed on Monday that Roberto De Zerbi’s side could offer a club-record £125m for the playmaker.

READ: Why Morgan Gibbs-White should be among Tuchel’s first picks in England attack

As per the latest from FI, Gibbs-White ‘is weighing up a push to leave Nottingham Forest at the end of the season’ as he ‘is desperate to play Champions League football at this stage of his career’.

There is ‘concern’ among Gibbs-White and his camp that Forest might not be able to match those ambitions.

The report adds: ‘The attacking midfielder is understood to be happy to stay at the City Ground if they can secure European football again, but is likely to look elsewhere if not.

‘Sources say that several leading Premier League clubs are keen to offer him a move within the next 12 months, and an opportunity to play at the elite European level would be “hard to ignore” for the player.’

Tottenham target Gibbs-White wants UCL football

Spurs are currently the club showing the strongest interest in the England ace. However, De Zerbi will have to get Spurs firing if they are to stand any chance of convincing Gibbs-White to join.

It has been a disastrous start to the season for the north London club, particularly as they broke their transfer record twice and spent over £300m during the summer.

Spurs are winless in the Premier League – leaving them bottom of the table – and have scored just twice in five matches so far.

It has not exactly been an electric start for Forest under Oliver Glasner, but they at least have a win under their belt and resultantly occupy 13th spot.

If both Spurs and Forest miss out on Champions League qualification, then De Zerbi may have to watch Gibbs-White join a ‘Big Six’ rival.

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