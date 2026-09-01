Chelsea plot stunning late move for Arsenal star as Camara could wait for Liverpool

Martin Zubimendi, Lucas Bergvall and Morgan Gibbs-White have all been linked with Chelsea.

Chelsea have added Arsenal star Martin Zubimendi to their deadline day targets with Lamine Camara potentially waiting for Liverpool, according to Ben Jacobs.

The Blues are struggling to bring in a new midfielder on deadline day with top targets Camara and Manu Kone proving tough to sign.

As Manchester City reportedly close in on a deal sign Enzo Fernandez before the deadline, Chelsea are looking for a new signing in the centre of the pitch.

Sky Sports News reporter Lyall Thomas revealed earlier in the day that Roma boss Gian Piero Gasperini is playing hardball over a deal for Kone, while Chelsea have had a bid rejected for Monaco’s Camara.

Thomas said: ‘Monaco have rejected a £38.5m (€45m) bid from Chelsea for Lamine Camara.

‘Chelsea are lining up replacements for Enzo Fernandez and have also been discussing a £52m deal with Roma for Manu Kone.

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‘Roma boss Gian Piero Gasperini wants to keep him, however.

‘Sky Sports News revealed last week that Camara is also one of their top midfield targets.’

Chelsea eye PL trio as Camara could wait for Liverpool

And now reliable journalist Jacobs has claimed that Monaco midfielder Camara could now wait until next summer to sign with Liverpool, while Chelsea are considering deadline day moves for Arsenal star Zubimendi, Tottenham’s Lucas Bergvall and Nottingham Forest’s Morgan Gibbs-White.

Jacobs said on talkSPORT on Tuesday: “Lamine Camara, second option, player is keen on the move. Now Liverpool have looked as well, but I’m told they will not do the move this window.

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“So Camara maybe faced with a choice. Does he wait for Liverpool? And if Alexis Mac Allister goes in 2027 then perhaps a move to Anfield – but for now Chelsea. €45m bid rejected and yet because these deals are not done, Chelsea are now looking in the Premier League as well.

“They would love Morgan Gibbs-White. It’s not viewed as possible but there are at least two other names that I can tell you. One when I came into the studio, one that is just reaching me right now. The first name: Martin Zubimendi. The second name: Lucas Bergvall.

“So Chelsea as it stands haven’t bid for these players but they are on the list as Chelsea seek a replacement that will unlock Enzo Fernandez to Manchester City.”

When asked about the news on the same show as Jacobs, Arsenal legend Martin Keown said: “I can see that happening but the other night he comes off the bench and plays an important part, doesn’t he? So I don’t see Arsenal wanting to break that up, he’s only done one season. He played 57 matches last year, it would be a tough call to let him go.”

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