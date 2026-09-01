Chelsea are upping the ante when it comes to trying to sign Monaco star and reported Liverpool target Lamine Camara, as they eye a potential replacement for Enzo Fernandez.

As expected, Chelsea have had a busy summer window, and more transfer activity is expected on deadline day (1 September).

They have spent nearly £350million on arrivals, including Morgan Rogers, Maxence Lacroix, Marco Palestra, Geovany Quenda, and Valentin Barco.

On the flip side, they have also sold the likes of Liam Delap, Nicolas Jackson, Marc Cucurella and Andrey Santos as part of a £250m departure list.

In the lead-up to the final few days of the window, head coach Xabi Alonso – who has overseen three wins in all competitions so far this season – has given little away.

READ: Chelsea agree deal with Enzo Fernandez replacement as £120m Man City move edges closer

He said, “We are quite close to the plan we had. We will see where we finish, whether it is fully executed or whether there are still things to be done, or things we could not do.”

When asked how he plans to deal with Chelsea’s bloated squad, the Spaniard replied, “I don’t have a number, I have an idea. We will be close to that. Hopefully, all of them will feel involved. We are all in the same boat and everyone is pulling in the same direction.”

The big question mark over a possible departure is Fernandez. The Argentine has been linked with a £100m+ move to Manchester City and was left out of Chelsea’s win over Brighton and Hove Albion at the weekend.

Roma’s Manu Kone is being touted as one potential replacement for the 25-year-old Chelsea star, as is Monaco’s Camara.

Early last month, Monaco CEO Thiago Scuro said he hopes to keep hold of the 22-year-old midfielder, who has also been a target for Liverpool this summer.

He said, “It is possible that he stays and possible that he leaves. We hope that he stays, but we have to make financial decisions […] but for Lamine we hope that he stays at Monaco for one more season.”

READ MORE: Tottenham: £25m Sunderland deal and £7m Chelsea signing sealed – medicals booked

The Senegal international still has just under three years left on his contract with the Ligue 1 outfit but at this rate, it seems he won’t see out that deal.

Chelsea make their move for Lamine Camara

On deadline day, Fabrizio Romano has now revealed that Chelsea have bid around £38.5m for Camara – who joined Monaco from Metz in 2024.

The player is said to be “keen” on a move to Stamford Bridge but Monaco need to be happy with the Blues’ offer.

And according to Romano, that is not the case, with the French team reportedly seeing that offer as “too low”. However, talks are “ongoing”.

Finally, the transfer journalist states this is “one to watch” if Fernandez heads to Man City before the 11pm deadline.

Chelsea’s need for a new midfielder may intensify if Moises Caicedo, who came off injured against Brighton, has a severe issue.

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