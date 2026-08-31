Chelsea have made Roma midfielder Manu Kone their ‘top priority’ to replace Man City-bound Enzo Fernandez, according to reports.

After finishing tenth in the Premier League last season, there were some concerns that Chelsea could lose many of their top stars to clubs who are competing in Europe, especially the Champions League.

However, Marc Cucurella – who joined Real Madrid earlier this summer – is currently the only crucial player who has moved on in the transfer window.

Chelsea could lose another before the transfer deadline though, with Enzo Fernandez pushing for a last-minute move to Premier League rivals Manchester City.

Fabrizio Romano revealed in his YouTube video in the early hours of this morning that there is still no agreed deal between Chelsea and Man City for Fernandez.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Meanwhile, as of tonight, 2am in Italy, 1am in London, they are yet to receive an official bid from Manchester City for Enzo Fernandez.

READ: Romano rejects next Chelsea transfer ‘agreement’ claims as Euro giants ‘hope to keep the player’

“City keep talking with the player, but at the moment, club to club, City and Chelsea, there is still nothing agreed.

“So, a very interesting case, the one of Enzo Fernandez, to follow until the end of deadline day.”

Man City are ‘on the verge of signing Enzo Fernandez’ from Chelsea

But now journalist Santi Aouna has written in Foot Mercato that Man City are ‘on the verge of signing Enzo Fernandez’ as Chelsea line up a replacement.

Roma’s Kone is believed to be ‘the Blues’ priority in midfield, and they are also interested in Lamine Camara to replace Enzo Fernandez, who is expected to leave for Manchester City’.

Chelsea are a ‘new contender’ for Kone after the France international has spent the summer being linked with multiple clubs across Europe.

READ: Marcus Rashford reaches decision on leaving Man Utd for Chelsea before the deadline

Aouna explained: ‘Naturally, his performances have attracted the attention of several European clubs. Atlético Madrid, in particular, made a €40 million offer, which was rejected by Roma, who are now reportedly demanding between €50 and €60 million to consider selling their midfielder.

‘Real Madrid and several Premier League clubs , including Manchester United, also inquired with the Frenchman’s representatives before prioritizing other options to strengthen their midfield, especially with the arrival of Carlos Baleba.’

And it has now been confirmed by Aouna that Chelsea have ‘contacted Manu Koné’s representatives to explore the possibility of a transfer in the final hours of the transfer window’.

Confirming similar information, Romano wrote on X: ‘Chelsea made contact with Manu Kone agents as one of the options for late midfield move. Kone, in list with Lamine Camara among top options for midfield but nothing advanced yet. AS Roma want to keep Kone and are yet to receive any bids. Follows @Santi_J_FM.’

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