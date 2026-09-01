Sunderland hijack ‘agreed’ Arsenal deal for deadline day signing in incredible twist

Sunderland have hijacked Malick Fofana’s move to Arsenal with the Lyon winger given permission to undergo a medical, according to reports.

The Gunners have been looking for another attacking signing before Tuesday’s transfer deadline with Julian Alvarez, Iliman Ndiaye and Fofana all emerging as potential options.

Leandro Trossard has already left Arsenal this summer and been replaced by Christos Tzolis, while Gabriel Martinelli is set to leave in a move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal.

As Arsenal look for Martinelli’s replacement, Fofana emerged late on Monday as a potential concrete option to fill the void on the left-hand side of their attack.

Reliable journalist Fabrice Hawkins insisted that Arseal have made enquiries to assess whether a deal would be realistic before the deadline.

Hawkins posted on X: ‘Excl. Arsenal are exploring a move for Malick Fofana and have made initial enquiries to assess the feasibility of a deal. @RMCsport

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‘The player is interested in the possibility of joining Arsenal. Not the only option for Fofana. Crystal Palace were in a position to reach an agreement with Lyon, but the winger does not want to join the club.’

Turkish journalist Yağız Sabuncuoğlu, who has over two million followers on X, went further by claiming that Fofana had agreed personal terms at Arsenal.

Sabuncuoğlu wrote: ‘Arsenal has reached an agreement with Malick Fofana on all matters. The player’s side is pressuring Lyon to accept Arsenal’s offer. Fofana and his agent are holding off on offers from the Premier League and Serie A for Arsenal.’

However, in a stunning twist, Premier League rivals Sunderland have now hijacked the deal with a fee agreed with French side Lyon for Fofana.

Sky Sports News‘ Keith Downie revealed on the website’s blog: ‘Sunderland have agreed a deal to sign Malick Fofana from Lyon.

‘The winger has been given permission to travel for a medical.

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‘Sky Sports News reported Arsenal were exploring a deal for Fofana.

‘He is expected to sign a five-year deal at Sunderland.’

David Ornstein also confirmed the same news and wrote in The Athletic: ‘The deal is worth at least €30million (£25.7m) up front plus add-ons in the region of between €5m and €6m.

‘The 21-year-old has been granted permission to travel to undergo a medical ahead of signing a five-year deal at the north east club with the option of a further 12 months.

‘The paperwork over a move still needs to be completed but a deal is on track before Tuesday night’s deadline.’

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