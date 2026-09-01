Chelsea agree deal with Enzo Fernandez replacement as £120m Man City move edges closer

Chelsea have agreed personal terms with a midfielder and a £52m deal is now ‘advanced’, with this move likely freeing Enzo Fernandez up to join Manchester City.

Man City are determined to sign Enzo Fernandez before tonight’s 11pm transfer deadline. The Argentine wants the move and Chelsea are open to cashing in, though only if two conditions are met.

Firstly, they’re demanding City bid £120m, which would make Fernandez the most expensive midfielder of all time, surpassing Elliot Anderson’s £116m switch to City earlier this summer.

Secondly, the Blues want to sign a worthy heir to Fernandez first, and multiple reports now state that’s exactly what they’re about to do.

Chelsea to sign Manu Kone and sell Enzo Fernandez

Firstly, FootballTransfers claimed an agreement on personal terms has been struck between Chelsea and Roma’s Manu Kone.

They wrote: ‘Chelsea have agreed personal terms with Manu Kone and are now pushing to sign the AS Roma midfielder before the window closes.’

Taking to X, French reporter, Santi Aouna, then confirmed Chelsea are in contact with Roma regarding the transfer fee and deal structure.

‘Chelsea has officially made contact with Roma for Manu Koné,’ Aouna stated. ‘Discussions ongoing between the two clubs for the midfielder.’

Transfer news reporter, Nicolo Schira, subsequently reported on this developing story, claiming Chelsea have offered €65m / £56m for the 25-year-old France international.

DON’T MISS: Transfer deadline day summer 2026: Follow it LIVE with F365

He wrote on X: ‘#Chelsea have offered €65M to #ASRoma to sign Manu #Konè, who is considered non-transferable by coach #Gasperini.

‘It’s up to the midfielder and #Friedkin decide what to do.’

Finally, trusted Italian journalist, Gianluca Di Marzio, claimed Kone to Chelsea is now an ‘advanced’ deal.

What’s more, he claimed the move won’t cost quite as much as Schira claimed.

Di Marzio declared when quote-tweeting a prior update on Kone: ‘Here’s an advanced deal @ChelseaFC with @OfficialASRoma for 52 million pounds. Gittens close to the Giallorossi on loan!’

READ NEXT: Are Chelsea lucky, or the poster boys for a post-possession Premier League?