Tottenham transfer now off as eight Everton deals expected before transfer deadline

Tottenham striker Richarlison won’t be re-signing for Everton on deadline day but eight deals could go through at Goodison Park.

Spurs have brought in eight new players so far this summer with Tosin Adarabioyo and Mykhaylo Mudryk heading for medicals in Tuesday to take that total to ten.

That leaves players like Richarlison looking for an exit route before the transfer window shuts and the Brazil international has been linked with a move to former club Everton.

It was initially floated as part of a deal to bring Iliman Ndiaye to north London but the Senegal international is now heading for a medical at Manchester City instead.

A deal for Richarlison still seems to be on the table but Sky Sports News reporter Al Myers, reporting from Everton’s training ground, has all but ruled out the late transfer, with a move to Saudi Arabia seemingly more likely.

The Sky Sports journalist also revealed that Everton could be one of the busiest clubs on deadline day with the possibility of eight other deals going through.

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Myers said: “It is my understanding that Richarlison will not be coming to Everton; he is more likely to go to Saudi Arabia.

“As far as players coming in, Grealish is coming back, he is due for his medical on Tuesday morning, it will be a season-long loan and he is in the last year of his contract.

“Then there is Balogun, the USA striker from Monaco, who is going to cost £40m, with £5m in add-ons, and he is expected at the training ground on Tuesday to complete that move.

“And Tete is their number one target to come in at the right-back position – they nearly signed him from Fulham last season, but they want a replacement first, so that may not happen.

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“And there are five players going out – Aznou to Malaga, Beto to Fiorentina, Iroegbunam to Hull, Patterson to Torino and Ndiaye to Man City.”

‘Very unlikely that the destination will be Everton’

And another Sky Sports News reporter, Michael Bridge – who was at Tottenham’s training ground – confirmed similar information to Myers.

Bridge said: “It will be interesting to see what happens with Richarlison, if he does stay at Spurs. You can never rule anything out.

“But as it stands, it does look very unlikely that the destination will be Everton.”

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