Enzo Fernandez has been linked with a move to Man City.

Fabrizio Romano has reported that there is a ‘deal on’ for Enzo Fernandez to join Manchester City, while another reporter claims a transfer has been ‘finalised’.

Fernandez comes with plenty of baggage, but he is arguably worth the hassle as one of the world’s best centre-midfielders.

The World Cup winner was one of Chelsea‘s standout performers last season, and he has been linked with an exit throughout this window. A move to Real Madrid was initially mentioned, but Man City have been leading the race to sign him in recent months.

Like Marc Cucurella, it has seemed inevitable for a while that Fernandez would leave this summer, but Chelsea have made life difficult for his suitors.

The Blues have set an asking price of £120m for the midfielder and even set a deadline for clubs to sign him earlier this month, though it has seemed like a deal could still be struck past this unofficial deadline if their valuation is met.

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Towards the end of last week, a report from our colleagues at TEAMtalk insisted that the Blues would sell Fernandez before the transfer window closes on Tuesday night as long as their valuation is met and that they sign a replacement.

Having sold Rodri, Tijani Reijnders and Nico Gonzalez, it’s hardly surprising that Man City still want to sign Fernandez after landing Ayyoud Bouaddi and Elliot Anderson.

‘Deal on’ for Enzo Fernandez to join Manchester City

Up to now, Man City have bided their time before making contact with Chelsea, but Romano reported on Monday evening that they have now stepped up their move.

Romano said on X: ‘BREAKING: Manchester City have now made official club to club approach with Chelsea for Enzo Fernández!

‘For the first time this summer, #MCFC have approached Chelsea and negotiations are ongoing.

‘Enzo, waiting for a verdict. Deal on.’

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Fellow journalist Eduardo Burgos has gone further than Romano and potentially jumped the gun, having stated that Fernandez to Man City has now been ‘finalised’.

According to Burgos, a deal has been struck for a ‘record’ Chelsea sale worth 140 million euros (£120m).

Burgos said on X: ‘Manchester City and Chelsea finalize the transfer of Enzo Fernández for a record amount: 140M€ plus variables.

‘With the player, everything would already be agreed upon, pending the ‘Blues’ to close his replacement in the coming hours.’

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