New Chelsea ‘deadline’ set for Enzo Fernandez transfer to Man City as shock claim is made

Chelsea have given a new deadline to Man City to sort a last-gasp transfer for Enzo Fernandez as they need to sign their own targets, according to reports.

Marc Cucurella is the only top player they have lost this summer as a result of finishing tenth in the Premier League and missing out on Europe.

Cole Palmer, Joao Pedro and other top players have been seen as untouchable by the club as they looked to build a potential title-winning squad under Xabi Alonso.

However, Chelsea now seem likely to lose Fernandez – who has always looked likely to leave this summer – with Man City now looking to close a transfer on the final day of the transfer window.

Chelsea set a deadline earlier this month for Man City to bid for Fernandez, who is available for around £120m, but the Citizens missed the date.

However, they remain confident of tying up a deal to sign the Argentina international on deadline day day despite Chelsea having another internal deadline as they look to find a replacement.

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Lamine Camara and Manu Kone are their top two options to replace Fernandez and now TEAMtalk‘s Graeme Bailey has provided the latest details from people close to the west London outfit.

Bailey said: “Chelsea are quite clear, they have not been blocking this move, they have been frustrated with the lack of progress – especially in the last week.

“They know Enzo agreed terms weeks ago, but now we are here on the last day, and I am told that internally they have made it clear to both Fernandez and City that they don’t want this going to the final strikes of Big Ben on Tuesday before a deal is complete.

“I am told internally they have their own deadline, so let’s see how that works out.

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“They have their own work to do, in terms of a possible midfield replacement, and they have done their work on Lamine Camara and Manu Kone; they really like both players – so that is not an issue.

“They know Fernandez has agreed his terms; he has made it clear he wants to go, and they accept that,t but they have also told him and his camp that if this is not done to Chelsea’s liking they would have no qualms about keeping him beyond Tuesday.

“Fernandez is fully aware, and his representatives are working hard with City to get this deal finalised.”

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