Tottenham seal £25m Sunderland deal and £7m Chelsea signing – medicals booked

Tottenham have sealed two defender moves, one with Sunderland worth £25m and the other with Chelsea to the tune of £7m plus add-ons.

Spurs have taken a sledgehammer to their squad this summer, and many of the changes have come at the heart of defence.

Cristian Romero was sold to Atletico Madrid and Luka Vuskovic joined Brighton, while Marcos Senesi (free agent) and Jan Paul van Hecke (Brighton – £52m) both arrived.

But with Kevin Danso wanting out to ensure he plays regularly whilst in the prime of his career, a third addition at centre-half was required.

Danso will now join Sunderland, with Fabrizio Romano confirming a season-long loan that contains an obligation to buy worth £25m has been finalised.

Sunderland signing Kevin Danso

Taking to X, the transfer guru wrote: ‘Kevin Danso to Sunderland, here we go! Deal in place for loan move with obligation to buy from Spurs.

‘Fee around £25m as #SAFC booked a medical for Danso today.’

Danso, 27, was one of just two right-footed centre-backs on Spurs’ books, with the other being Van Hecke.

As such, right-footed cover for the Dutchman became a necessity in anticipation of Danso’s departure, and Spurs have sealed a deal to sign Tosin Adarabioyo from bitter rivals Chelsea.

Tottenham replacing Danso with Tosin Adarabioyo

The Athletic reported late on Monday night: ‘Tottenham Hotspur have agreed a deal to sign Tosin Adarabioyo on a permanent basis from Chelsea.

‘Personal terms have been agreed with the defender and he has been granted permission to undergo a medical.’

28-year-old Tosin stands at 6ft 5in tall and will provide physicality and a presence in both boxes at set pieces when he plays.

And according to trusted reporter, Ben Jacobs, Spurs are paying £7m plus add-ons for the former Fulham man, who’ll also be joined in north London by fellow Blues teammate, Mykhailo Mudryk.

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Jacobs explained: ‘Mykhailo Mudryk and Tosin both have permission to undergo their Spurs medicals.

‘Mudryk set to join on a loan with £75m buy option. Tosin a permanent deal worth £7m plus add-ons.’

Spurs had hoped to bring Iliman Ndiaye on board, though that move has been hijacked by Manchester City after Liverpool pulled the plug on their deal to sign Cody Gakpo.